Tottenham urged to sign lightning-fast Champions League striker who tore Man City to pieces

Tottenham have been urged to make a move for a top Bundesliga striker who starred in the Champions League this season as Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his attack.

The Australian has made signing a prolific new No.9 one of his top priorities this summer after watching his side waste several opportunities in games that may well have ended up costing them a top-four spot.

Ricarlison was at least improved on his dismal efforts last season but there remains a feeling that he will not take the club to the next level, with rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia only adding to speculation that Tottenham are ready to spend big on a replacement.

And the frontman in question is exciting RB Leipzig star Lois Openda.

Spurs insider John Wenham has picked out the Belgium international as the perfect option to play in Postecoglou’s front three.

Openda is already known to be on Tottenham’s radar, along with the likes of Ivan Toney, Dominic Solanke, Santiago Gimenez and a more recent addition in Porto hotshot Evanilson.

However, having watched Openda perform in the Champions League this season, when he scored twice against Manchester City at The Etihad, Wenham believes the 24-year-old is a strong option for the north London club.

Speaking to Tottenham News, he said: “I watched Openda in the Champions League a couple of times this year and I was impressed

“He has a real mix of pace and excellent finishing ability.

“He looks like someone who could also play out wide, so he would be an interesting replacement for Richarlison. Openda would be my first choice.”

Lethal Openda brings pace and power

Openda scored 28 goals in 44 games in all competitions for a Leipzig side that finished fourth in the Bundesliga this season to qualify for the Champions League once again.

Overall in his career he has notched 91 times in 227 games, having moved to Leipzig in a €43million switch from Lens in the summer of 2023.

Openda will not come cheap though, with suggestions that he could cost as much as £75m, having also been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

But with Tottenham hoping to recoup close to what they paid out for Richarlison, if he agrees to a Saudi switch, then the Belgian could end up being the missing piece of the puzzle for Postecoglou.