Tottenham urged to sign sensational £60m talent and wave goodbye to firm fan favourite to fund deal

Tottenham have been urged to splash the cash on a sensational winger this summer and offload a player who has struggled to replicate his form of last season in the process.

Spurs got their slim Champions League hopes back on track on Saturday after coming from behind to relegate Burnley in north London, with defenders Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven both on target.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are now four points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with two games remaining, with Villa facing Liverpool on Monday evening.

It’s certainly been an eventful first campaign for the Australian, from the hugely impressive unbeaten start to the recent lows of four successive defeats, Postecoglou has certainly made a big impression on the squad.

But he recently admitted that he does not have the players currently at his disposal to play the type of football he wants and Postecoglou is expected to be backed in the transfer market again this summer.

Another centre-back , a dominant central midfielder and a new No.9 are all priorities for the former Celtic boss, although former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has also urged his old club to throw money at a deal for top Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise.

The in-form Eagles winger has been heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United this summer, with French giants PSG are also rumoured to be keen on striking a deal for the attacker.

But, speaking after the win over Burnley, O’Hara pushed Spurs’ case for signing Olise and also named the player he thinks the Palace star should replace.

Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara said: “Eze, I love watching him, but Olise, for me, star player. Good player. He glides past people. Obviously, Mateta, up front, he is banging in goals, but them two, mate.”

His co-host Gabriel Agbonlahor then replied: “It wouldn’t surprise me if PSG are looking at Olise. Mbappe is leaving. He is French as well, plays for the French Under-23s, wouldn’t surprise me.”

O’Hara responded: “He is going to end up at the top. I know Palace would try to keep hold of him as much as they can.”

Olise in, Kulusevski out at Tottenham

The conversation continued as O’Hara named Dejan Kulusevski as the man Olise would replace if he joined Tottenham.

Indeed, when asked by Agbonlahor whether he’d have Olise at Tottenham, O’Hara said: “I would snap your hand off for him. Kulusevski, see you later.”

Olise would undoubtedly be a tremendous addition if he did move to north London but would have to start on the right, given the likelihood that Son Heung-min returns to the left when a new striker signs.

That puts Kulusevski’s place, as well as Brennan Johnson’s, in doubt with the former Nottingham Forest winger missing a couple of sitters against Burnley and not really fulfilling his potential in north London just yet.

However, Olise will not come cheap, with Palace expected to place £60m price tags on the winger and another Tottenham target Eberechi Eze this summer.

Spurs return to action on Tuesday evening when they have the daunting prospect of hosting title-chasing Manchester City in the Premier League, although by then their Champions League hopes may already have gone in Villa beat Liverpool on MNF.