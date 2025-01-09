Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly on the verge of agreeing personal terms for the addition of another striker for Ange Postecoglou in what is turning into a busy January window for the north London club.

Despite getting Dominic Solanke on board over the summer, Postecoglou still wants another central attacker to ease the load on the former Bournemouth man and also skipper Son Heung-min when he asked to fill in at that position.

And the player they are being heavily backed to bring in is struggling PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The France international remains of interest to a number of clubs, but Tottenham appear to be closing in on a move for the 26-year-old, with TBR Football claiming that they are now on the verge of agreeing personal terms with Kolo Muani.

The report adds that Spurs are hoping to conclude a deal this week, while GIVEMESPORT recently confirmed that Kolo Muani is now keen on making a loan move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

TT, meanwhile, can confirm that Tottenham are working very hard behind the scenes to try and push a loan-to-buy deal through for the attacker, who would likely cost in the region of £55million if he did sign permanently in the summer.

However, both Manchester United and Juventus also remain keen on landing a player who has struggled for game time in Paris so far this season.

Indeed, Kolo Muani has scored just twice and added one assist in 14 games in all competitions this term – hardly the sort stats that will get fans of the aforementioned clubs jumping out of their seats. However, the Frenchman remains an explosive forward option, when at his best, and that is what the likes of Tottenham, United and Juventus will all be banking on.

Busy January ahead for Tottenham

Kolo Muani could, very quickly, become the second new signing for Tottenham so far in the winter window after the addition of young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

The 21-year-old was thrown in for his debut just days after signing a produced an impressive display as he kept a cleansheet in a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg clash in north London.

Kinsky is expected to push Guglielmo Vicario for a starting spot at Spurs when the Italian has recovered from his fractured foot, which is expected to be towards the end of February.

Tottenham are not just hunting another striker though, when it comes to their chase for Muani. TT understands they remain in the market for another centre-back who can also cover left-back, as ell as another wide player – although Muani could tick that box as well if he does come in.

Depending on what happens with Rodrigo Bentancur as well, after his horror injury against Liverpool on Wednesday evening, there could be scope for the addition of another cntral midfielder.

The Uruguay star has indicated that he is fine after being stretchered off against Arne Slot’s men, but the full nature of his issue and exactly how long he could be out remains unknown.

