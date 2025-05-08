Following the recent news of influential midfielder Lucas Bergvall being handed a big salary hike at Tottenham less than a year into his stay in north London, TEAMtalk has taken a look at the top 10 highest-paid players at the club.

The Sweden international has been handed a new deal until 2031, with reports suggesting that his salary has been increased to around £65,000-a-week, which is a significant jump from his previous figure. However, that figure still leaves the teenager out of the club’s top 10 list – as we are about to reveal.

There are certainly a few head-scratching positions, in terms of where the players are ranked, while arguably Tottenham’s best player this season has failed to make the top three.

Note: We’ve not included current loan players on this list only permanent members of the current playing squad. That means that Timo Werner, who would be in the top four, and Mathys Tel are both absent.

10. Rodrigo Bentancur (£75,000)

Bentancur’s status as a regular first-team starter who also has a wealth of international experience with Uruguay certainly doesn’t tally up with his lowly position on this list.

Signed in January 2022 from Juventus, the 27-year-old has firmly established as one of the best midfielders at the club but is still fighting to find the form he was showing prior to suffering an ACL injury in February 2023.

Bentancur has shown flashes that he is close to recapturing his absolute best, but with his existing deal running out in just over a year there has been plenty of talk about a potential switch to Atletico Madrid.

From Spurs’ point of view, they are believed to have a lucrative new contract offer on the table, but Bentancur is seemingly holding fire until there is a clearer picture of what direction the club are going in this summer.

He actually joins Archie Gray, Guglielmo Vicario and Destiny Udogie all on £75,000-a-week but we’ve got him in the top 10 on that basis that he has been at the club longer than the others.

9. Ben Davies (£80,000)

It’s no great surprise to see the Wales international on the list, given that he is the club’s longest-serving player.

Davies was signed from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2014 and has gone on to make over 350 appearances for the club playing at either left-back or, more latterly, centre-back.

There is, however, every chance that he will be on the move this summer as he will be out of contract and available to leave on a free transfer.

In terms of a value-for-money signing though, Davies has been right up there for Tottenham in the Premier League era and the 32-year-old will hopefully get a decent payday whether he moves on to next.

=7. Radu Dragusin (£85,000)

Signed from Genoa in a £21.5m deal in January 2024, the Romanian was brought in as centre-back cover for Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven having turned down the opportunity to join Bayern Munich in favour of a switch to north London.

However, his stay in the capital has been somewhat of a disaster so far, with Dragusin unable to carry his form in Italy over to England in a real struggle to cope with the Premier League.

Disaster then struck in a Europa League outing against Elfsborg in January when the 23-year-old suffered an ACL injury that is likely to see him sidelined until later in the year.

Given the sample size on offer so far, it’s hard to see the Romania international being around at Tottenham once he has regained his fitness – especially if Kevin Danso is added to the squad on a permanent basis this summer. His current deal runs until the summer of 2030.

=7. Pedro Porro (£85,000)

Signed from Sporting in a €40m deal in the summer of 2023 after an initial loan stint in north London, the Spaniard has gone on to become one of the club’s more consistent performers.

It wasn’t always that way, with Porro struggling earlier in his Tottenham career – particularly defensively – but he has made big strides in that area of his game and also has an eye for the spectacular at the other end of the pitch.

Indeed, Porro has scored 10 goals and added 20 assists in just over 100 games for the club, making him one of the most productive full-backs in the league.

Under contract until the summer of 2028, Spurs will be looking to fend off the likes of Manchester City, who have signalled their interest in bringing Porro back to The Etihad after he spent three years there between 2019-2022 without making a single appearance.

=5. Richarlison (£90,000)

There’s no real sugar-coating this one, the Brazilian has been a major flop in north London and there is every chance his salary will be coming off the books this summer.

Signed from Everton in a club-record £60m deal at the time, the often-injured frontman has scored just 20 times and laid on 10 assists in 86 games for Spurs.

Richarlison currently has just over two years remaining on his initial deal and is known to be on the radar of clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

A recent report even suggested that a surprise move back to Everton could be on the cards for the 27-year-old.

=5. Dominic Solanke (£90,000)

Solanke became the club’s new record signing when he arrived from Bournemouth in a £65m switch last summer, having notched 21 goals for the Cherries the season before.

His first season in north London has been littered with niggling injuries, something that was never an issue on the south coast, but he has still managed 14 goals in all competitions. However, Solanke, whose contract runs through until 2030, has only notched eight times in Spurs’ disastrous Premier League campaign.

Tottenham are currently on the hunt for a new No.9 to replace Richarlison and also give stronger competition to Solanke, who will be hoping to get a full pre-season under his belt this summer and have a better second season in north London.

4. Dejan Kulusevski (£110,000)

The talented Swedish playmaker has hands down been the club’s Player of the Season and recently returned to action following a foot injury.

With James Maddison now likely ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, Kulusevski will fill that No.10 role as Tottenham look to end a woeful campaign with Europa League glory.

Signed from Juventus on an initial 18-month loan deal in January 2022, that move was made permanent in the summer of 2023 and the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength since. His existing deal runs until 2028, with fresh talks already in the pipeline to improve those terms, amid significant interest from Napoli in his services.

Kulusveski has scored 10 goals and added 10 assists in 48 games in all competitions this season, playing either as a right-sided attacker or a No.10.

It could be argued though that his best performances this term have come in that role behind the striker, where he will feature in the remaining games of the season.

3. Cristian Romero (£165,000)

Onto the stand-in captains now in what is a clear and obvious pecking order in north London.

It would not come as a surprise to many Tottenham fans if Romero’s salary was no longer on the books next season, as the Argentine continues to push for a move to Spain.

The 27-year-old’s levels this season have been nowhere near what he has produced in the past and it’s clear his head has been turned by continuous links to Real Madrid, while Atletico are also firmly in the mix for his signature.

Indeed, there is every chance that Micky van de Ven, who is way down the list at just £50,000-a-week, has a new central defensive partner next season. That lowly figure will surely be addressed by the club soon.

2. James Maddison (£170,000)

Spurs’ other deputy skipper has endured somewhat of a frustrating second campaign at the club and is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Signed from Leicester in the summer of 2023, the England international has been in and out of Postecoglou’s side but has still managed to chalk up 12 goals and 11 assists.

There is an accusation that Maddison struggles to have an impact in big games, given the £40m Spurs forked out for his services, but he will be missed in the remaining games of the season – especially in Europe.

1. Son Heung-min (£190,000)

The Spurs skipper is well clear when it comes to being the top earner in north London, which is no real surprise given that Son has been at the club since 2015.

Tottenham actually exercised their option to extend Son’s contract in January, which will now run until the summer of 2026. However, it’s highly unlikely the 32-year-old will get a longer-term contract given that his powers are now on the wain.

The electric pace and finishing ability is not what it once was but even then, Son has still managed to notch up 11 goals and 12 assists in 43 games in all competitions this term.

That being said, it’s expected that Tottenham will look to sign his long-term replacement this summer, with the likes of Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo both heavily linked with moves to north London.