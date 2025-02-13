Tottenham are reportedly keen to sign Bundesliga pair Hugo Larsson and Piero Hincapie, though the pack of sides who want both is growing.

Spurs have been keen on the signing of Hincapie for both of the past two years. They reportedly lodged a bid for him in 2024, and were back towards the head of the pack for him in 2024.

But they never signed him, and their defensive issues, largely due to injuries, have remained.

But according to fresh reports, they are once again among the suitors for the Bayer Leverkusen defender, who is valued by his club at at least €70million (£58.3m/$73m).

That said, interest in Hincapie is said to be ‘piling up’ so getting him through the door could be an issue for Tottenham.

The Ecuadorian is not the only Bundesliga man on their radar, with Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson also courted by the north London outfit.

It’s believed that ‘all top clubs’ want Larsson, and Spurs are among them, though the Bundesliga side have told the midfielder it would be best for him to stay, as he’s had some muscular issues and needs time to adapt before heading to a big side.

That said, Frankfurt know that ‘really big clubs’ want their midfielder, and in response they will ask for €50million (£41.6m/$52.2m).

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Arsenal and Liverpool are among the sides keen on Larsson.

Hincapie mistake to be fixed

Tottenham could see their failure to sign Hincapie in any of the last two years as a mistake. Since their initial interest, they have signed centre-backs Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso, as well as Archie Gray, who’s been forced to play there often.

Indeed, Spurs have struggled with injuries at the back, with Van de Ven, Dragusin and existing centre-back Cristian Romero all having long layoffs at times recently.

Hincapie has had no such injury problems, and has played 90 minutes in the majority of games this season.

That said, Spurs could have had a much better time of it at the back had they signed him, and could finally have some consistency there if they decide to.

Tottenham round-up: No way back for Pochettino

TEAMtalk is aware that former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is happy with the USMNT, and is hopeful of ensuring good fortune for his side.

There would be no way back for him at Spurs, anyway, as Ange Postecoglou has their full backing.

Meanwhile, the north Londoners are said to be ‘serious contenders’ for the signing of Leroy Sane.

And Tottenham have been tipped to re-sign former right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who is out of contract at Southampton at the end of the season. The Saints are said to be resigned to the fact he will exit.

