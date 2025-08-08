Tottenham are targeting a former Real Madrid playmaker to offset the devastating injury suffered by James Maddison, and one report even claims a €40m bid has already been lodged.

News broke over the past 24 hours of Maddison suffering an ACL injury. The 28-year-old will now miss most if not all of the 2025/26 campaign in a cruel blow to both he and new Spurs boss, Thomas Frank.

Exacerbating Tottenham’s woes is the fact Morgan Gibbs-White – who plays in a similar position to Maddison – eluded the club.

Tottenham triggered the player’s release clause but Gibbs-White ultimately elected to remain with Nottingham Forest and signed a new contract.

That transfer miss, combined with Maddison’s injury has heightened Tottenham’s desire to sign an attacking midfielder in the final weeks of the window.

According to The Times, one player in Spurs’ sights is Como’s Nico Paz.

The former Real Madrid star has shone since joining Cesc Fabregas’ Serie A side in 2024. Paz was named Serie A’s best player aged 23 or under last season after registering six goals and nine assists.

Paz also ranked fourth in the league for key passes and his exploits at club level saw him earn three caps for the senior Argentina side.

The Times confirmed Spurs hold genuine interest in signing Paz, though acknowledged Como do not want to sell.

A separate report from Sky Italia even went as far as claiming Tottenham have already lodged a €40m bid, which was reportedly rejected.

However, The Times’ report – which came after Sky Italia’s – stated no such bid has been made.

Real Madrid could pose a problem

Como are understood to be attempting to buy full control of Paz from Real Madrid who still retain a stake in the player.

Real Madrid hold a 50 percent sell-on clause and have the right to match any bids made for Paz. They also have three buy-back clauses which can be activated in the summers of 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Real Madrid have opted against triggering their buy-back clause this summer, but can re-sign the Argentine for just €9m in 2026 and €10m in 2027.

In the event Paz proves unattainable, Spurs do have alternative playmakers in mind…

