Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs keen on a deal for Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, according to a reliable journalist, who has also revealed interest from Liverpool and Chelsea as well, as Son Heung-min’s previous comments on his South Korea international team-mate will encourage the Spurs fans.

Spurs are well-stocked in central defence, with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies and Kota Takai the options for manager Thomas Frank when they are fit and available. However, there is always room for more quality players, and Tottenham are on the hunt for a new centre-back.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu is on Tottenham’s radar, while TBR has claimed Spurs’ interest in Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa.

A new name has now emerged on Tottenham’s radar, and, according to the reliable transfer insider Dean Jones, it is Bayern centre-back Kim Min-jae.

Kim has been on the books of Bayern Munich since 2023 when he joined from Napoli and is under contract at the defending Bundesliga champions until the summer of 2028.

The South Korea international centre-back made 27 appearances in the Bundesliga and played 13 times in the Champions League for Bayern last season.

With Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano now the preferred centre-back pairing under manager Vincent Kompany, the 28-year-old has made two starts in the Bundesliga and one start in the Champions League for Bayern so far this season.

According to Jones in Flash Score, this has led Tottenham, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, Chelsea and Liverpool to show interest in Kim.

While Tottenham and Chelsea are watching Kim’s situation ‘with interest’, Liverpool are keeping an eye on the development of the defender’s future.

Inter Milan and AC Milan are the ‘early frontrunners for Kim’, who won Serie A with Napoli in 2022/23 and the Bundesliga with Bayern in 2024/25.

Could Bayern Munich sell Kim Min-jae?

Bayern paid €50million (£43.6m, $58.2m( to Napoli for Kim in 2023, and the Bavarian giants will expect a similar fee for the defender.

According to Dean Jones, a move in the summer of 2026 is ‘more realistic than a transfer in January’.

For now, Kim is keen on winning back his place in the Bayern starting line-up, and it is also unlikely that the German powerhouse will sell him in the middle of the season.

Moreover, Upamecano is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season, and the German giants will not want to lose senior centre-backs in the same year.

Tottenham legend Son Heung-min is a huge fan of Kim, with whom he plays for the South Korea national team.

Son said about Kim in August 2024, as quoted in Football Asian: “Needless to say, Kim Min-jae is my favourite defender.

“He is a player with many strengths both on the national team and on the European stage.”

