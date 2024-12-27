Tottenham want to sign centre-back colossus after Dragusin injury but help coming before January window

Tottenham are reportedly among a whopping 11 clubs showing interest in signing a top PSG central defender after suffering yet another blow in that position at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

Romanian defender Radu Dragusin became the latest centre-back to head to the sidelines after suffering an ankle problem at The City Ground as Spurs finished the game with Archie Gray and Yves Bissouma at the heart of their defence.

With Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven already, the last thing that Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham needed with another injury in the back line but that appears to be the way things are currently going for the beleaguered north London side.

A fourth loss in five games has left Spurs 11th in the table after 18 games and they could drop a further place if Brentford win at Brighton on Friday night, in what has been a disastrous season so far.

Postecoglou was also known to be hunting another central defensive signing in January, even before Dragusin’s injury, and now a fresh report states that they are one of 11 teams in the hunt for Paris Saint-Germain star Milan Skriniar.

The 29-year-old has been on Tottenham’s radar for a number of years, particularly during the reigns of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, and CaughtOffside reports that the French giants are willing to listen to offers of around €35million (£29m / $36m) for the Slovakian.

Skriniar earned a reputation as one of Europe’s toughest defenders during his playing days at Inter Milan, where he made 246 appearances at the San Siro, winning five major trophies, including the Serie A title in 2021.

However, a move to the Parc des Princes as a free agent in July 2023 has frustrated Skriniar as he’s lacked game time in the French capital. To that end, PSG are willing to cash in on the unsettled Skriniar heading into the January transfer window.

Skriniar chase hots up as Tottenham get Davies boost

Luis Enrique has only handed Skriniar five appearances in Ligue 1 this term, but the problem for Tottenham in their hunt for the player is the sheer number of clubs chasing his services.

The report adds that Newcastle, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, AS Roma, Napoli and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are also monitoring the experienced centre-back, who has just over three years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Skriniar is not the only centre-back being targeted by Tottenham though, with former Everton man Ben Godfrey also said to be on the club’s radar ahead of a potential new year raid.

Postecoglou also confirmed after the Forest defeat that Dragusin’s injury may not be that serious, saying: “He was a bit sore. He hurt his ankle and said he couldn’t continue so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Pressed on the club’s plans for the January transfer window more broadly, the Australian added: “We are working hard behind the scenes, but we’ve got a game on Sunday and focus on that first. Then, we will look at January.”

Tottenham may also be boosted by the return of an injured star against Wolves, although they will be missing Djed Spence after the full-back saw red against Forest.

Ben Davies recently returned to training after overcoming a hamstring injury and Postecoglou confirmed that while Boxing Day was too much of a risk for the Welshman, he should be fit for this weekend.

