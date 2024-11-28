Tottenham warming to cheap signing of rapid winger who torched Premier League legend

A speedy winger has enhanced his chances of securing a Tottenham move at season’s end after his eye-catching display against Manchester City last week, according to a report.

Tottenham produced arguably the result of the season last weekend when thumping Man City 4-0 on their own patch. City have struggled mightily of late, failing to win in each of their last six matches across all competitions. Nonetheless, the manner and margin of defeat against Spurs was out of the ordinary.

Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison ran the show, though another attack-minded player – Timo Werner – made a major impact late on.

The 28-year-old latched on to a loose ball on the left flank and opted to test his pace against Kyle Walker – one of the fastest players in Premier League history.

Werner blazed past Walker before squaring for Brennan Johnson to tap home the fourth. It was a major highlight in what has otherwise been a quiet second loan spell in north London for Werner so far.

And according to Give Me Sport, Werner’s electrifying cameo has enhanced his chances of securing a permanent switch to Tottenham when the loan concludes next summer.

Firstly, GMS declared Ange Postecoglou has decided Werner’s loan will NOT be cut short in January.

Furthermore, despite recent speculation to the contrary and on the back of Werner torching Walker, Werner has ‘boosted his chances of having a long-term future at Tottenham.’

Spurs have their FOURTH 😳 Timo Werner pounces on a loose Jack Grealish pass and finds Brennan Johnson to complete a DEMOLITION of the champions! pic.twitter.com/IFeaRrJxeJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 23, 2024

Will Tottenham sign Timo Werner outright?

GMS clarified Tottenham are yet to make a final decision one way or the other on the player’s £8.5m option to buy.

But in lieu of showing how devastating his pace can be, Spurs are now ‘entertaining the possibility of keeping Werner beyond the end of the campaign.’

Werner’s biggest issue throughout his career has always been wastefulness in front of goal. Now aged 28, that aspect of his game is unlikely to improve any time soon.

Nonetheless, at just £8.5m he could prove a worthy pick-up and his pace off the bench is sure to frighten tiring full-backs whenever he’s introduced.

Latest Tottenham news – Khusanov, Goretzka, Forster

In other news, reports in France state Tottenham and PSG are vying for the signature of Lens centre-back, Abdukodir Khusanov.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka has been told to consider a move to Tottenham Hotspur amid Manchester United keeping tabs on his situation.

Throughout most of his time at Bayern, Goretzka has generally been a mainstay in central midfield. However, the German had a frustrating start to the season as he was largely left on the bench by new manager Vincent Kompany.

Goretzka could put himself in a good position to secure a transfer in summer 2025 by refusing to sign a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in June 2026.

And Germany icon Lothar Matthaus has now mentioned Tottenham and Man Utd as being potential suitors for Goretzka.

Finally, Postecoglou has declared Tottenham will NOT sign a new goalkeeper in January despite Guglielmo Vicario undergoing surgery to repair a fractured ankle.

Instead, Postecoglou is prepared to put his faith in back-up stopper Fraser Forster until Vicario returns.