Tottenham have been told they will only get to enjoy recent signing Radu Dragusin for a short time, with Ange Postecoglou warned the Romanian will use his time in north London as a platform to sign for a major European side.

The 6ft 3in centre-half had developed into one of the most outstanding young defenders in the world game during his time with Genoa, whom he joined after being allowed to leave Juventus. However, less than 18 months after his arrival at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Dragusin was on the move again, this time securing a huge move to the Premier League with Tottenham.

Postecoglou had quickly identified the talented Romania international as a priority target to boost a defence that had been ravaged by injuries and suspensions and had threatened to undermine their excellent start to the season.

However, getting a deal over the line proved trickier than initially expected with a couple of high-level suitors having to be barged out the way. Indeed, after initially outbidding reigning Serie A champions Napoli for Dragusin, it all looked plain sailing for Tottenham with a €25m deal nearing completion.

But an 11th hour approach from Bayern Munich threatened to derail Spurs’ chances. And when the player’s agent held talks with the Bundesliga giants, things looked ominous for Postecoglou.

However, Dragusin stayed true to his word, having already agreed personal terms with Spurs and signed on the dotted line at N17 – albeit for a slightly-inflated fee.

Nonetheless, Dragusin’s agent was left with his mind blown after seeing his client reject Bayern and join Tottenham instead.

Tottenham warned they won’t have Dragusin for long

Signing a deal to 2030, big things are now expected of the player at Spurs, with the centre-half debuting off the bench in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Manchester United.

And while he faces a battle with Cristian Romero for a starting place at Tottenham, those who saw him in Serie A fully expect him to oust the World Cup winner and take the Premier League by storm.

However, Postecoglou has been warned that Dragusin’s time at the club won’t be a long one, with the player destined to reach the very top and ultimately quit north London to sign for one of the game’s elite clubs.

Ironically, the warning comes from Genoa CEO Andres Blazque – whose own club only got to enjoy Dragusin for 18 months before seeing him move on – who believes the 13-times capped star is destined to reach the very top.

And naming where he expects Dragusin to sign, he states the player has made it very clear he one day sees himself at either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

“Dragusin has great potential and I think he won’t stay too long at Spurs. Radu will reach a top five European team! I think Tottenham will not be the last destination of his career. I see him at a top five team in Europe in the future,” Blazque said.

Sale of defender to Spurs explained

Genoa netted an initial €25m (£21.5m) from Spurs for the defender with another €6m (£5.2m) due their way in bonuses and add-ons, likely taking the fee through the €31m (£26.6m) mark.

The Serie A side were also allowed to sign Djed Spence on loan for the rest of the season following the cancellation of a similar arrangement at Leeds United.

Explaining their decision to cash in on Dragusin to Tottenham, rather than retain his services and sell him for a bigger fee themselves on day, Blazque felt the deal was simply too good an offer for his side to turn down.

“We would have gotten more money [from Bayern], a few million, and Radu’s contract would have been better. But we respected his desire to play in the Premier League.”

A brilliant reader of the game, strong in the tackle and with strong aerial presence, Dragusin appears perfectly equipped to shine in the Premier League.

Spurs return to action after a mini-break on Friday 26 January when they take on Manchester City in the tie of the FA Cup fourth round. Dragusin will hope to make his full debut for the club and prove exactly what he can do – potentially against one of the best around in City’s bulldozer of a striker, Erling Haaland.

