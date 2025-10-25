Tottenham were among the clubs who watched a “special” teenager in action in Liverpool’s Champions League game in the week, and he’s said to have every “major club” in the world on his tail.

Spurs have a wealth of talent in the midfield. Their options include Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Joao Palhinha, Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

The latter pair are most capable in the No.10 position, but are currently both sidelined through injury.

Tottenham are now said to be looking into a new attacking midfield star, as TBRFootball reports they were in attendance at the Deutsche Bank Park on Wednesday as Eintracht Frankfurt faced Liverpool.

They were there to watch Can Uzun, who has six goals and four assists to his name this season.

Among a number of Premier League sides being in attendance to watch Uzun – who came on off the bench in the 5-1 loss to Liverpool – Brighton, BlueCo and the City Group are all said to share Tottenham’s admiration of Uzun.

TBRFootball insider Graeme Bailey said of the midfielder: “This boy is ‘special’ was the comment I received from a scout attached to one of the Premier League’s top clubs.

“Uzun might be considered under the radar to some but he is a huge talent. He has become one of the most talked about players in the Bundesliga and he really is a huge talent.

“There is not a major club who doesn’t have him on their radar.”

Uzun tipped for Turkey stardom

Uzun has already played four times for the Turkish national team at 19 years of age, and it’s suggested an attacking trio of him, Kenan Yildiz and Arda Guler could be very exciting.

The Frankfurt man is currently the lesser known of the trio.

Were the aforementioned pair to make moves any time soon, it’s suggested they would command fees in the region of £100million.

Uzun, meanwhile, has been tipped for a fee of around half of that, and that will rouse the huge clubs who are keen on him.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs leading Man Utd

Tottenham are reported to be favourites to sign Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who has spent a while on their radar.

The former Ruben Amorim disciple has also been linked with Manchester United, but they are most likely to look at Adam Wharton, meaning Hjulmand could be open for a move to north London.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware Spurs are likely to sanction the exit of Richarlison soon.

His former club Everton are ready to pounce on the Brazilian.

