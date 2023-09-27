Tottenham welcome back winger whom Postecoglou has no intention of using

Ange Postecoglou is not ‘even considering’ the prospect of Tottenham Hotspur giving a contract to Andros Townsend, despite the winger being welcomed back by the club.

A report from the Daily Mail has revealed that Townsend is back training at Tottenham after being released by Everton over the summer. He then thought he would be picked up by Burnley, before the Premier League newcomers backed out of a deal.

Since he is a free agent, Townsend will be able to sign for a new club outside the transfer window. However, he is now waiting for the right offer and keeping his fitness up in the meantime.

To help with that aspect, Tottenham have let Townsend return to the club he left in 2016 in order to use their facilities. Regardless, the report denies Postecoglou would think about offering terms to the 32-year-old.

In fact, Townsend has not been involved with first-team training at all for Tottenham and is instead trying to stay in shape until another club comes calling.

Previously, the winger made 93 appearances for Tottenham after coming through their academy. He endured various loan spells during his time at the club, heading to teams like Leeds United, Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers.

It was in January 2016 that Townsend finally gave up on his dream of playing regularly for the team he supports. He completed a transfer to Newcastle United, although his time there was brief and he went on to find more stability at Crystal Palace.

Townsend last played for Everton in the 2021-22 season but injuries limited his long-term impact at Goodison Park.

Townsend upset at Burnley U-turn

Burnley were about to take a chance on him this summer until they retracted their offer, something Townsend has admitted brought him to tears.

He said on BBC Radio 5’s Monday Night Club: “To get offered a contract, to get to the day you’re signing the contract, and you’re just waiting for the paperwork to come through, and then to be told that contract is being ripped away from you.

“Honestly, I left that conversation in tears. I was literally in tears because I felt like my Premier League dream was over. And yeah, it was one of the toughest moments of my career.”

Now, Townsend is hoping to get the smile back on his face at another club, but Tottenham will be offering their support to him until then.

