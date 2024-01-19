Tottenham to accept highly unusual loan bid for major star who’ll ‘make history’ at new club

Tottenham are prepared to accept an highly unusual loan approach for Ivan Perisic

Tottenham are ready to say yes to a highly unusual loan approach for Ivan Perisic whose exit is advanced and hurtling towards completion, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Perisic, 34, was a free agent signing at the behest of Antonio Conte 18 months ago. Conte worked with Perisic at Inter Milan and the veteran Croatian excelled in the left wing-back role.

Perisic occupied the same position in north London, though the subsequent arrival of Ange Postecoglou cast a cloud over the left-footer’s future.

Indeed, Postecoglou operates with a more conventional back four and the emergence of the wildly impressive Destiny Udogie has sewn up the left-back role.

Perisic reverted to a more advanced position on the left flank during pre-season. However, he suffered an ACL injury in September that curtailed his season.

Perisic is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and is not expected to be offered a new deal.

However, rather than wait until the summer before leaving, it’s now emerging Perisic will leave Spurs this month.

That’s despite the fact he’s sidelined after undergoing knee surgery and even the most ambitious projections see him returning to fitness only at the very tail-end of the season.

Tottenham ‘prepared to accept’ Perisic loan exit

Taking to X, trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported a return to Croatian giant Hajduk Split is advancing.

Perisic was on Hajduk Split’s books as a youngster between 2000-06. He never played senior competitive football for the side after opting to join French outfit Sochaux while still a teenager.

Romano claimed a six-month loan deal is being thrashed out and is reaching the ‘final stages’. Tottenham are described as ‘prepared to accept’ such a move and Perisic will become a seriously high profile addition to the Croatian top flight. In Romano’s words, ‘Perisic is keen on returning to make history at the club.’

Logic would dictate Perisic’s six-month spell with Hajduk will then result in being offered a contract for the 2024/25 season and potentially beyond.

Indeed, it would make little sense to sign the player for only six months, many of which he’ll be unavailable to play.

If Perisic does leave this month, his final reckoning in north London will read 50 appearances, one goal and 14 assists.

Spurs exodus collects new name

Perisic’s exit would also add to the long list of first-team stars who’ve left Spurs this month.

Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Djed Spence (Genoa – loan), Eric Dier (Bayern Munich), Japhet Tanganga (Millwall – loan) and Sergio Reguilon (Brentford – loan) have all departed this month.

Bryan Gil is attracting interest from mainland Europe, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has emerged as a target for Napoli.

Per the Telegraph, Tottenham may be open to severing ties with Hojbjerg, though only late in the window when Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma are closer to returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

