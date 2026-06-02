Tottenham reach decision on selling Pedro Porro to Real Madrid after Roberto De Zerbi gets involved

Tottenham Hotspur have made up their mind on the prospect of selling Pedro Porro to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has also revealed what Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi wants to do.

Romano revealed on Monday night that Real Madrid are considering a move for Tottenham right-back Porro.

Incoming Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign a new right-back to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Dani Carvajal having now left Estadio Bernabeu.

Porro is one of three right-backs that Madrid are looking at, with Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan and Sporting CP star Ivan Fresneda being the others.

Romano wrote on X at 10:14pm on June 1: “Real Madrid plan to sign a right-back this summer with Denzel Dumfries and Pedro Porro among options being considered.

“Ivan Fresneda has also been scouted recently.”

The transfer guru has now brought an update on Porro’s future, claiming that Tottenham have no plans to sell the 26-year-old right-back in the summer transfer window.

According to the Italian journalist, Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi considers Porro as an important player in his team and wants the former Manchester City prospect to stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

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Tottenham will NOT sell Pedro Porro to Real Madrid

Romano said about Porro on his YouTube channel: “On this, let me mention to you that Real Madrid have started entering into the right-backs market.

“And here we have the link with Tottenham.

“Pedro Porro is one of the players appreciated by Real Madrid, but my understanding is that Tottenham, despite the rumours we had also Manchester City, Tottenham don’t want to sell the player.

“Tottenham want Pedro Porro to stay.

“Roberto De Zerbi sees Pedro Porro as one of the crucial pieces of his squad to restart the Tottenham project in the best way possible.

“So, at the moment, Tottenham are closing doors for Pedro Porro.”

Porro has played 152 matches in all competitions for Tottenham so far in his career, scoring 13 goals and providing 26 assists in the process.

The right-back has been at Spurs since 2023 and is under contract at the north London club until the summer of 2028.

During the 2025/26 campaign, Porro scored two goals and gave six assists in 47 appearances for Tottenham.

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