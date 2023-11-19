Tottenham WILL sell starter in January as Euro giants swarm, but exit-linked pair are safe

Bayern Munich, Juventus and Roma are all in the mix to sign a Tottenham star Daniel Levy wants out in January, though two exit-linked players won’t be axed, per reports.

The January window is shaping up to be a crucial one for Tottenham. Ange Postecoglou’s side raced out of the gate this term, though a spate of injuries and suspensions have hit hard.

Spurs suffered back-to-back defeats heading into the international break. Nonetheless, hopes remain high of qualifying for next season’s Champions League at the very least.

To aid that aim, moves in the January window are expected. The Independent claimed a new option out wide is wanted and a former Chelsea winger is under consideration.

Elsewhere, signing a centre-half is arguably the greater priority. Postecoglou only has three recognised centre-halves to pick from and two are currently unavailable (Cristian Romero – suspension, Micky van de Ven – hamstring injury).

That leaves just Eric Dier holding down the fort alongside whoever else Postecoglou selects to play out of position. Against Wolves last time out it was left-back Ben Davies who played at centre-half.

But despite Dier’s new-found importance to the club and the fact he’ll be starting games until Van de Ven’s return, various reports all agree he’ll be forced out in January.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at season’s end and per Football Insider, intends to run down his deal before leaving as a free agent.

Doing so would give Dier a broader selection of clubs to choose from. Free agents are often also able to secure a more lucrative contract given the buying club aren’t paying a transfer fee.

However, according to The Mirror, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is in no mood to lose a saleable asset for nothing.

Bidding war essential for Levy

As such, Levy will attempt to find a buyer for Dier in January and an update from The Sun confirms a winter window sale is the likeliest outcome for the defender.

On the subject of where Dier could go, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Roma are all showing interest.

Given Dier can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs come January 1, Tottenham will be hoping the growing interest sparks a bidding war.

If only one club firms up their interest, for example, then they’ll no doubt be content to wait six months to sign Dier on a free. A January race for his signature is thus required of Tottenham are to collect a fee.

The Sun conclude that while Dier does have the green light to leave, he won’t be moved on until a direct replacement is signed.

Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly is mentioned as a potential successor to Dier in the piece. Competition for the left-footer’s signature will come from Liverpool, Juventus and AC Milan.

Hojbjerg, Lo Celso will be spared… for now

Elsewhere, The Sun suggest exit-linked pair, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso – will not be axed in January.

The report states: ‘the current expectation is Hojbjerg and Lo Celso will stay unless they push to leave or the club receive offers they feel they cannot turn down.’

Spurs aren’t actively looking to offload either player and a pair of looming absences are part of the reason why.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr are both in line to miss up to a month of action while with their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament gets underway on January 13, with the final taking place on February 11.

Bissouma (Mali) and Sarr (Senegal) have been Postecoglou’s go-to midfield pairing this year. Losing Hojbjerg and Lo Celso at a time when Bissouma and Sarr will be missing makes little sense.

The story on Hojbjerg and Lo Celso may well be different come the summer.

