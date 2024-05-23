Tottenham willing to banish Richarlison in favour of former Liverpool forward who flopped hard

Richarlison could be sold so that Tottenham can afford to sign Dominic Solanke

Ange Postecoglou is reportedly willing to axe Tottenham forward Richarlison in order to drum up the funds necessary to sign Dominic Solanke.

Spurs scored the seventh-most goals in the Premier League this season. They finished fifth, which means they were outscored by two sides below them – sixth-placed Chelsea and seventh-placed Newcastle.

While the north London outfit’s 74 goals is by no means a bad return, it has been frequently suggested they need a quality central striker to take the next step.

The striking responsibilities were largely shared by Heung-min Son and Richarlison – the pair scored 17 and 11 league goals respectively.

It’s believed neither man has the quality to lead the line – Son would be better served on the wing, and Richarlison could well be shown the door.

Spurs have been tipped for a mass exodus, including the sale of the Brazilian striker.

According to a fresh report, he could be used as a makeweight for Tottenham to snare a thriving Premier League attacker.

Tottenham want to move for Solanke

Indeed, according to talkSPORT, the north Londoners are contemplating a move for Bournemouth striker Solanke.

The Englishman outscored both of the aforementioned Spurs forwards this season, with 19 league goals, alongside three assists.

But the report suggests it will take a ‘hefty bid’ for anybody to get him on board.

Tottenham could have a way to reach that bid by getting Richarlison off the books fast, though.

Indeed, it’s stated the striker is one player that Postecoglou is ‘willing to move on’ in order to fund a rebuild, starting up top.

Solanke could get second chance

Solanke played for a big-six side in Liverpool between 2017 and 2019, after moving from another in Chelsea, where he spent his youth career, before playing just one senior game.

For the Reds, Solanke was used more than at Stamford Bridge – getting onto the pitch 27 times in all competitions.

However, his impact was lacking, as he scored just one goal and assisted only once.

Two seasons after moving from Liverpool to Bournemouth, Solanke was playing in the Championship, but got back to the top flight with the Cherries, and was one of the most impressive strikers in the league this season.

As such, the 26-year-old could be ready to move back towards the top with Spurs, and could help them to take the next step under Postecoglou.

