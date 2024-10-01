Tottenham are ready to splash the cash to sign another high profile Bournemouth player in 2025, according to a report.

Tottenham made Dominic Solanke their record signing over the summer when committing to a package worth £65m (£55m plus £10m in add-ons). The ex-Cherries striker endured a slow start in north London, though has since scored in each of his last three matches – all of which Spurs have won.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Ange Postecoglou’s side are ready to raid Bournemouth once again for winger Antoine Semenyo.

The report stated Tottenham above all other suitors are showing the strongest interest in the right-footed forward.

Spurs are said to have identified the 24-year-old as the ‘perfect option’ to bolster their attacking ranks in 2025. Per the report, Semenyo’s signing ‘is shaping up to be one of the most important of the next transfer window.’

Semenyo bagged eight goals for Bournemouth in his first full campaign in the Premier League last term. He’s taken his game to new heights this season, notching three goals and providing one assist in his first six matches.

As such, Semenyo is reportedly valued around the £33m mark and per the report, that is a price Tottenham ‘would be willing to pay.’

Do Tottenham need another winger?

Tottenham already have an abundance of wide options at their disposal and the Spanish outlet in quesion aren’t known for being among the more reliable ones when it comes to transfer news.

Nonetheless, a move for new blood out wide could make sense when casting your eye over Tottenham’s forward ranks.

Timo Werner is only at the club via a loan agreement that contains an option to buy worth £8.5m. The German’s shortcomings in front of goal when squandering two one-v-one opportunities against Manchester United were laid bare on Sunday.

Dejan Kulusevski has primarily been used in more of a midfield role under Postecoglou this term, while captain Son Heung-min is now 32 years of age.

The Spurs icon is out of contract next summer, though his deal does contain an option for an extra season. TEAMtalk understands Spurs do plan to activate the option, but how long Son will remain a world class winger while edging towards his mid-thirties is something the club must carefully consider.

As such, the addition of a lively new winger like Semenyo would make sense. Brennan Johnson – who’s scored four in his last four matches – and Wilson Odobert are Postecoglou’s other options for the flanks.

Eze on the move / Gyokeres to rival Solanke?

In other news, Liverpool have reportedly been granted the green light by Eberechi Eze’s camp to wrap up a deal for the Crystal Palace talisman.

Eze was a transfer target at Spurs over the summer and Football Transfers reported as recently as mid-September that Tottenham have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with the England ace.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have been linked with smashing their transfer record for Sporting CP hotshot, Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swede has been in irresistible form over the last 14 months, notching 54 goals in 59 matches for Sporting since the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Given Spurs have only just made striker Dominic Solanke their record buy, a move for Gyokeres would come as a major shock.

The spectacular rise of Antoine Semenyo