Two sources have tipped Tottenham to bring a former star back to north London, and the potential move would greatly aid a major Man City transfer.

It’s the beginning of a bright new era at Spurs with Ange Postecoglou leading the way. Despite losing the club’s all-time leading scorer in Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, the feel-good factor has quickly returned with Postecoglou at the helm.

Many of the Australian’s new signings such as Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven and James Maddison are already guaranteed starters.

However, despite striking up a promising early partnership with Cristian Romero, Van de Ven could soon have competition for his place on the left side of defence.

A second high profile addition at centre-half is understood to still be on Spurs’ agenda. Youngster Ashley Phillips has also arrived from Blackburn Rovers, though is viewed as more of a long-term project.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is a player Tottenham are keeping a close eye on. However, if the Fulham ace eludes Spurs, the possibility of re-signing Clement Lenglet could quickly take shape.

“I mentioned Monaco before, but Tosin Adarabioyo is a player they [Tottenham] are following,” Romano told his Here We Go podcast. “He has been in the list for a long time.

“Clement Lenglet could return to Tottenham, at the moment it’s not concrete or advanced, but in the final days of the window, in case Barcelona can’t find another solution for Lenglet, it could be one to watch.”

The Barcelona star, 28, spent last season loaned to Tottenham. Lenglet’s ability on the ball would mesh well with Postecoglou whose side are already seeing a huge uptick in the possession stakes.

The left-footer would provide competition for Van de Ven if brought back on board. According to Spanish outlet Sport, any such move is likely to be a loan with an option or obligation to buy.

Indeed, they state Barcelona had initially hoped to offload the Frenchman to the tune of €15m. Interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr was concrete, though Lenglet snubbed the approach in favour of remaining in a top European league.

Barcelona’s desperation to shift players in order to complete moves of their own is reportedly growing as the final days of the window tick by.

As such, Sport claim Barca are now willing to loan Lenglet out as long as a discounted option or obligation worth just €9m is included.

That would allow Spurs to offset paying Lenglet’s transfer fee until 2024. Per Sport, a move to Tottenham looks Lenglet’s likeliest bet if he does leave the Camp Nou over the next eight days.

Lenglet out, Cancelo in

Part of the reason Xavi’s side are so determined to ditch Lenglet is in order to free up funds and space to sign Joao Cancelo from Man City.

Fabrizio Romano declared a deal regarding a loan with an option to buy is a “matter of time” on Tuesday.

However, Sport insist Lenglet’s departure is ‘absolutely necessary’ before Barcelona can wrap up their Cancelo coup.

A relatively risk-free Tottenham move for Lenglet thus looks there for the making if they so desire.

