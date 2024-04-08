Tottenham willing to sell forward for tiny fee, as former club prepare to re-sign unhappy star

Spurs could sell Bryan Gil for a fraction of the price they paid

Tottenham are willing to sell forgotten winger Bryan Gil back to his former club for a fraction of the fee they paid, according to a report.

Gil joined Spurs from Sevilla in 2021 in a cash-plus player deal that saw Erik Lamela move the other way. Gil does not lack for technical ability and trickery, though doubts over whether he could withstand the physical rigours of English football were quickly raised.

The diminutive Spaniard, now 23, is still to make any meaningful level of impact in north London.

Indeed, Gil has twice been loaned back to Spain by way of Valencia in 2022 and Sevilla in 2023.

Gil was retained in Ange Postecoglou’s squad for the current campaign, though his 11 appearances have produced just 221 minutes of action.

What’s more, the writing appears to be on the wall regarding the winger’s future under Postecoglou given he’s not played for Tottenham in over two months.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Tottenham sales and how they fared after leaving: Kane, Bale, Berbatov…

According to Spanish outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla FC, Gil could return to Sevilla in a permanent transfer this summer.

As cited by Sport Witness, Gil is said to be souring on his Tottenham spell amid his continued lack of opportunities.

Sevilla could offer Gil a reprieve and the club’s sporting director, Victor Orta, is sizing up young wingers who could be available for knock-down fees.

Aside from Gil, it’s claimed Orta is also sizing up Barcelona’s Ansu Fati who is currently loaned to Brighton.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Who is Lucas Bergvall? The Swedish gem Tottenham beat Barcelona to sign

Tottenham to sell for just €6m?

Many of the report’s claims do make perfect sense, though the size of the fee they state Tottenham would be willing to sell for will raise eyebrows.

It’s claimed Spurs ‘would be willing to let him go’ for the extremely modest sum of just €6m/£5.15m.

That would mean Spurs would incur a sizeable loss on a player they signed for £21.4m just three years ago, and that figure doesn’t factor in the added value of Lamela moving the other way too.

Sport Witness concluded that if Tottenham do greenlight Gil’s sale this summer, they’ll probably try to recoup a far higher sum than €6m.

DON’T MISS: 10 to sell and 5 to buy in eye-catching Ange Postecoglou summer overhaul