Tottenham winger tipped for Mason Greenwood link-up as Getafe and two other LaLiga clubs join race

Tottenham's Bryan Gil is being tipped to join the same Getafe attack as Mason Greenwood

After links with a move to Italy cooled for Bryan Gil, the Tottenham Hotspur winger is being pushed back towards Spain again for his next club, according to reports.

Gil has been back at Tottenham for the first half of this season after ending last season on loan at Sevilla. He has made 10 appearances under Ange Postecoglou so far, but only two of those have been starts in the Premier League.

There have been rumours that Gil could leave Tottenham for the third consecutive January. Fiorentina were linked with the wide man until talk of a Serie A switch quietened.

Now, the attention has turned to the prospect of Gil going back to LaLiga yet again.

Estadio Deportivo has reported that Real Sociedad are keen on adding Gil to their squad. Interest from La Real is also backed up by Mundo Deportivo.

The second source claims there has even been contact by the Basque side for Gil.

Both outlets imply that Gil does not want to go on another dry loan. Instead, he could either fight for his place at Tottenham or hope for a purchase clause to be written into his next loan away from the club, which Estadio Deportivo suggests could be in the region of €8m (£6.9m).

Real Sociedad – who are prioritising Sheraldo Becker from Union Berlin instead to replace Nice new boy Mohamed-Ali Cho – are not his only potential destination.

According to AS, Gil is also of interest to Getafe, who are considering the idea of adding another winger with dribbling ability to their squad this month.

Getafe’s attack is currently dependent on players like Mason Greenwood, who is on loan from Manchester United, and Borja Mayoral, who TEAMtalk has revealed is of interest to Crystal Palace and Wolves after links with Arsenal.

Sevilla still admire Gil

A third candidate to take Gil back to Spain would be his former employers at Sevilla, which would seemingly align with the 22-year-old’s preference if he has to leave Tottenham.

However, it is widely assumed that the struggling Europa League holders would find it tricky to commit to an eventual permanent deal for their academy product.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Gil would not be completely opposed to joining Real Sociedad instead, even if his current stance is closer to staying with Tottenham.

His feelings about a move to Getafe are not made clear by AS, but there is a key connection behind the interest; their current manager, Jose Bordalas, gave Gil 17 appearances when he was on loan at Valencia two years ago.

Tottenham still have Gil under contract until 2026, but at what is effectively the half-way point of the original five-year deal he signed, he only has 41 appearances for the club – and no goals – to his name.

READ MORE: Postecoglou delight as Sky Sports man tips Tottenham to sign brilliant Premier League captain on free transfer