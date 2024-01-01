Tottenham ‘would accept’ £60m to sell and replace star who’s been reborn under Postecoglou

According to a Tottenham expert, the club “would accept” a £60million Saudi bid for Richarlison and “reinvest it” in somebody else despite his electric form of late.

Richarlison’s start at Spurs after they shelled £60million to bring him in from Everton was a poor one. In his first campaign, he only managed to find the net three times in all competitions.

It looked like his struggles to find the net were going to continue through his second season.

With Harry Kane having left in the summer and more onus being put on the Brazilian in front of goal, if he couldn’t cut it this season, he’d likely have been shoved to the side.

After 12 league games this term, Richarlison had scored once and assisted three teams – meagre returns for one of the main options in the attack.

But something has clicked of late, and he’s in electric scoring form.

In the last five games, Richarlison’s scored five times. He’s putting in a big shift for his side, as those goals have all come in wins, following a poor run when he was out of the side injured.

He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia of late.

Tottenham ‘would accept’ Richarlison bid

It was recently reported a ‘big offer’ is expected for the Brazilian from a Saudi Pro League club. That followed reports that Daniel Levy would ask for the £60million that he paid for the striker back.

But that was before his crazy run started, and the chances of him now being sold are surely more slim.

According to a Tottenham expert, that might not be the case.

“I do still think if the Saudi League offered what we paid for him, the club would accept that and sell him despite his recent turnaround in form,” he told Tottenham News.

“A fee of £60million would be seen as good business and we’d reinvest that in somebody else. However, for now, let’s just hope that he keeps playing and keeps scoring.”

Striker signing no good for Richarlison

He also believes that the signing of a striker would be a problem for Richarlison at the moment.

“I think it would kill Richarlison if we were to sign a striker in January, confidence-wise,” the expert said.

“He’s finally settled into the side, he has been linking up well with the likes of Brennan Johnson and Son Heung-min, so long may that continue.”

Indeed, adding another striker into the mix with Richarlison in form would tell him there’s little faith his ability to keep the run going. It’s thought that he has the talent, though, so if his confidence grows, he could keep it up.

“He’s done it before in the Premier League, he did it at Everton, he’s a proven Premier League player, he just hasn’t had that confidence at Tottenham, but the ability is there, we’ve seen it before.”

Richarlison looks a man reborn at the moment, and therefore there looks to be no need to recruit anybody else up top. However, if he slips back into the poor form he was displaying for a while, Spurs would regret not doing so.

It’s a tough situation for them, but they’ll obviously hope he can keep it up, especially with Heung-min Son away at the Asia Cup for a while now.

