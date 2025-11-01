Xavi Simons suffered the embarrassment of being taken off after coming on as a substitute for Tottenham against Chelsea, with his worrying spell of form leaving some fans wanting to cut their losses already.

Simons could have been lining up for the other side tonight after Chelsea tried signing him from RB Leipzig in the summer. Ultimately, Tottenham won the race for the attacking midfielder after being beaten to Eberechi Eze by Arsenal.

But it has been a brutally difficult start to life in the Premier League for Simons. He is yet to score for Spurs and had nowhere to hide after his showing against Chelsea.

As expected, Simons was dropped from the starting lineup for the game, but had to come on after seven minutes due to an injury to Lucas Bergvall.

But Simons was taken off 17 minutes before the end of the game after failing to make an impression and frustrating some with his lack of effort.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher compared Simons’ struggles to keep up with the pace of the Premier League to Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz.

Carragher said: “I thought one of them would be Simons coming off. It won’t be nice for him.

“It doesn’t feel the same as when that situation normally happens as he came on so early.

“But his final touch was a perfect example. He has a lovely turn, gets away from someone, before you know it, someone’s back at him.

“That’s just the nature of the Premier League. It’s really interesting with him and Florian Wirtz just finding it tough to get up to the speed of the Premier League.”

And patience is wearing thin among some Spurs fans, with social media painting a picture of their thoughts.

Spurs urged to cut losses on Simons

On Reddit, one posted: “This has to be his worst performance so far…what’s going wrong?”

Among the replies, another user advised: “Sell him in January. Send a message to the squad, invest the money better.”

Similarly on X, one account suggested: “Xavi Simons is definitely a bust, we should cut our losses.”

Another stated: “My agenda against Simons is growing by the minute. Worst performance from a ‘star signing’ I may have ever seen today.”

A third summarised: “Xavi Simons has been absolutely dreadful, he was a panic buy because we fumbled the Gibbs White, Paz and Eze transfer and now Johan Lange’s mistakes led us to this guy.”

