Tottenham zoom into ‘pole position’ for dynamic winger after holding fresh talks overnight

Tottenham Hotspur have held new talks with Club Brugge about the prospect of signing Antonio Nusa, a report has explained.

Nusa has been expressing his high potential with Club Brugge recently, as well as the Norwegian national team. He was of interest to Chelsea in the summer, but Club Brugge could now sell him to Tottenham instead.

Spurs have been working on a deal for Nusa in recent days. Ideally, they want to sign him for around €30m (£25.8m) before loaning him back to Club Brugge for the rest of the season.

Despite Chelsea’s long-standing interest, Tottenham are now in ‘pole position’ to sign Nusa, according to Football Insider.

The latest development is that Tottenham held talks with Nusa’s current employers overnight as they headed into the weekend.

The discussions appear to have been productive, since Spurs are classed as favourites to secure the 18-year-old’s signature.

By staying at Club Brugge for the rest of the season, Nusa would be able to help them continue their quest to win the Europa Conference League.

They are also currently in the top six of the Belgian Pro League, which if they can maintain, would enable them to compete for the league title in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Beyond then, Nusa could have a bright future in the Premier League, where Tottenham would welcome him as part of their exciting revolution under Ange Postecoglou.

Some observers have already backed Nusa to be a successful recruit for Tottenham thanks to Postecoglou’s philosophy.

Norwegian reporter Oyvind Alsaker, for example, has said: “Tottenham is a quantum leap from Club Brugge.

“At the same time, it’s understandable given the way he entered the scene, both for Brugge and especially for the national team.

“It’s rare to see a young boy come in for a national team and have such an impact.

“Tottenham is a very nice place to go. There’s a positive atmosphere there now, with a great manager who loves pace up top and players with an X-factor.

“There’s a nice ‘go’ at that club and a good time to come in. It hasn’t always been like that.”

Nusa could become long-term Tottenham talent

Currently, Nusa has a contract until 2027 with Club Brugge. The terms Tottenham are prepared to offer him have not yet been revealed, but it is fair to assume they would have a long-term proposal waiting.

As a left winger, he might not be expected to make an immediate impression at Tottenham while the likes of Son Heung-min and Timo Werner are at Postecoglou’s disposal.

But Ivan Perisic has already departed for Hajduk Split and Bryan Gil is also facing an uncertain future as Tottenham’s options out wide evolve.

Clearly, Tottenham have seen something in Nusa that they think they could develop ahead of him becoming an important player in his own right in years to come.

This season, Nusa has scored three goals in 26 appearances for Club Brugge. Overall, the former Stabaek youngster has six goals from 62 appearances to his name for his current club.

