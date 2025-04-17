Tottenham could be forced to sell before they buy this summer

Daniel Levy may be forced into selling at least one high-profile Tottenham star this summer after it was revealed that the club still owe an incredible £441million in transfer fees for players.

It’s potentially more bad news in what’s been a disastrous campaign for Spurs, bar their run to the Europa League quarter-finals, as they currently sit 15th in the Premier League table with 17 defeats from 32 games.

Fans have been regularly venting their anger towards Levy and ENIC, with supporters protesting against the chairman and the club’s owners on multiple occasions this season, most recently ahead of the league win over Southampton.

It’s also expected that more protests will take place between now and the end of the season, with many fans also calling for Ange Postecoglou’s head. And this latest £441million (€513m / $583m) reveal will not help matters in north London.

It’s been previously stated that money will be available to improve the squad for whoever is in charge of Tottenham beyond the summer, but recent comments from football finance expert Kieran Maguire may just have thrown a spanner in the works.

While appearing on the Last Word podcast, Maguire explained that Spurs’ most recent financial accounts show that they owe £441million to other clubs in unpaid transfer fees.

This is a method followed by other clubs as well. However, it’s been revealed that Spurs owe the most, even more than big-spending London rivals Chelsea.

As a result, Lilywhite Rose owner John Wenham – speaking exclusively to Tottenham News – believes a high-profile player will need to be sold this summer if the club want to make a significant addition to their squad.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Top five Tottenham replacements for Cristian Romero ranked as clear favourite emerges

Romero the likeliest casualty after shock Tottenham reveal

Of all the players tipped to leave Tottenham this summer, Cristian Romero is the one likely to command the biggest transfer fee, with Madrid giants Real and Atletico both keen on the Argentine. Indeed, Spurs fans have now fully turned on the centre-back and want him out.

And Wenham has confirmed the World Cup winner as the likeliest exit, admitting: “I was on that Last Word on Spurs podcast with Maguire. When he said that we owed more than £400million on transfers, I was flabbergasted. That is very concerning when you consider that we need a massive overhaul of the squad this summer.

“Where is the money going to come from? It looks as though we will need to sell a high-profile player, such as Cristian Romero, just to get the ball rolling on potential transfers.

“What it also means is that the players we sign this summer have to all be hits. There needs to be real due diligence done on the players that we bring through the door.”

Romero’s exit could recoup in excess of £60m but the spine of the team, particularly in midfield, needs major investment this summer if Spurs are to bounce back from their worst domestic campaign since the mid-1990s.

Latest Tottenham news

🔵 Tottenham reach decision on selling Udogie to Man City, with new signing plan confirmed

🔵 Tottenham move for new Postecoglou replacement as reason behind expected Iraola snub emerges

🔵 Tottenham barged aside for maverick winger with new transfer favourites named

POLL – Which Spurs player do you think has the highest transfer value?