Son Heung-min has confirmed he will leave Tottenham after 10 memorable years in north London, and a report has revealed where he will go next, with an ‘agreement’ in place over a big-money transfer.

The 33-year-old has played his last game for Spurs, a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly with Newcastle United in his native South Korea, in which he wore the captain’s armband.

Son announced his decision to leave Tottenham in a press conference ahead of the game, despite having one year remaining on his contract.

“I have decided to leave the club this summer. Respectfully, the club is helping me with this decision,” said an emotional Son.

“It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career. Such amazing memories. It was so hard to make the decision.

“I need a new environment to push myself. I need a little bit of change – 10 years is a long time. I came to North London as a kid, 23 years old, such a young age. I leave this club as a grown man, a very proud man.

“I want to say thank you to all the Spurs fans for giving me so much love. I hope the goodbye is also good timing and this is the right time to make that decision. I hope everyone can accept that and respect that.”

Son was visibly emotional as he was substituted in the 63rd minute during the clash with Newcastle, prompting a rousing ovation from supporters.

Tottenham potentially record-breaking fee for Son

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on July 30 that MLS sides Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC have both shown interest in Son.

Son has always preferred a switch to the United States over Saudi Arabia, amid interest from clubs in the Gulf State, too.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that LAFC are close to signing Son, with an ‘agreement in principle’ reached with the South Korean winger.

“LAFC reach agreement in principle with Spurs to sign Son Heung-min. Terms in place with the South Korea international,” Jacobs posted on X.

“Arrival date to be determined. Originally planned for this week, but currently not locked in.”

And in a report for GiveMeSport, Jacobs claims that LAFC will pay $20-26 million (£15-20m) to sign Son – a mammoth fee for an aging player on a contract with only 12 months left.

Son will instantly become a marquee player in MLS. As noted by the report, the fee may set a new MLS league record transfer, which currently stands at the $22 million Atlanta United spent to acquire Emmanuel Latte Lath this winter.

