Ange Postecoglou is in no immediate danger of being sacked by Tottenham, although the London club could undertake an end-of-season review of the situation.

Spurs have endured a disappointing start to the campaign and have failed to win in their last five matches in all competitions, dropping to 11th and ninth in the Premier League and Europa League respectively.

Postecoglou has received criticism for his comments following Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Rangers on Thursday, in which he took aim at Timo Werner.

“He wasn’t playing anywhere near the level he should,” said Postecoglou. “When you’ve got 18-year-olds [playing], it’s not acceptable to me and I said that to Timo. He’s a senior German international.”

Some supporters viewed that as the manager shifting the blame and believe it was in poor taste to throw one of his players under the bus.

However, TEAMtalk understands that it isn’t a case of Postecoglou’s future being reviewed on a game-by-game basis by Tottenham. He retains the backing of the board for now. Spurs could look at the situation at the end of the season but sources say there is no immediate threat to his position.

There is an acceptance within the Spurs hierarchy that the team’s poor form is not all down to Postecoglou, although there is an ongoing conversation among the football department as to whether the attack-minded philosophy may need to be tweaked. This is being led by Postecoglou himself.

Some at the club feel Postecoglou’s approach needs to be more flexible. Tottenham have no problem scoring goals but often, once they have a lead, are too open defensively and end up losing games – as seen in their 4-3 loss to Chelsea.

Any possible tactical changes are naturally driven by Postecoglou himself, however, rather than the board interfering with the manager’s plans on the pitch.

Tottenham back Postecoglou to turn things around

Sources are adamant that Postecoglou will be given time. There have been flashes of brilliance this season, particularly in their 4-0 win to Manchester City.

There is also an acceptance that the Premier League table is very tight. While Spurs currently sit 11th, they are only five points behind fifth place and that could be enough to secure Champions League qualification this season.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy still believes that Postecoglou can turn things around in the festive period, despite there being tough fixtures ahead against the likes of Liverpool (home), Nottingham Forest (away), Newcastle (home) and Arsenal (home).

Spurs could make some additions in January. TEAMtalk understands that they are keen to sign a versatile winger – likely left-sided – although there is an acceptance they may have to wait until next summer to get one.

A new defender is the priority for January. Tottenham view their back-line of Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie as one of the best in England, but with Van de Ven and Romero suffering injuries this season, it’s clear that the London side need more cover at centre-back.

Tottenham interest in LaLiga star confirmed

It’s understood Getafe star Omar Alderete is someone Spurs are looking at as a potential signing in January. The 27-year-old could be relatively affordable this winter, has experience at a high level and would be a solid back-up option.

In the longer term, we understand that 21-year-old Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande is a player to keep an eye out for, although it could take at least £70million to lure him away from Portugal – even if this is usually beyond what Levy is comfortable spending.

Sources indicate Romero, despite links with Real Madrid, is viewed as ‘unsellable’ by Tottenham’s hierarchy, per sources close to the London club.

And TEAMtalk understands that as of now, Tottenham are not actively pursuing a new goalkeeper despite reports linking them with Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford. They view Guglielmo Vicario as their long-term first choice goalkeeper and believe Fraser Forster is more than capable of deputising in his absence.

