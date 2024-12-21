Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has come under fire for his team’s inconsistent form of late but Yves Bissouma has every confidence in the Aussie coach.

Spurs have endured a difficult start to the season and sit 11th in the Premier League table, but did secure a win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Thursday.

But even in that game, Postecoglou’s tactics were again brought into question. Tottenham were cruising and 2-0 up before two horror mistakes at the back let United back in the contest. Spurs ultimately won 4-3, but shambolic defending is becoming a theme for Postecoglou’s side.

In an interview with SportsBoom, Bissouma defended Postecoglou and backed the manager to lead Tottenham to success, despite some speculation that he won’t last at the North London club.

“He’s one of the best coaches I’ve had in my career. My coach always speaks with me and tries to make us understand whatever he wants us to do. He wants us to do everything perfectly.

“We have a lot of quality in the team. He’s here for his players. You can go to speak to him about anything. He’s like a dad. For me, as a coach he is amazing.”

“You can’t be perfect all the time, you know. Sometimes you can win, sometimes you can lose. And yeah, especially when we lost some games that we normally don’t lose. But like I said, this is football, which is working hard, trying to change the situation.”

Postecoglou retains backing of Tottenham board – sources

Tottenham will hope to put a dent in Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes when they face the Reds on Sunday afternoon.

“I want to play that game and win as well because it’s important for us to win,” Bissouma added on the upcoming clash.

“I’m excited because it’s an important game. It’s a big game, you know? It’s always a pleasure to play a game like this. So yeah, I’m more excited. I’m just working hard and waiting.”

Sources close to Tottenham have informed TEAMtalk that Postecoglou retains the full support of the club’s board and he is under no threat of losing his job, contrary to reports.

Spurs are planning to back the coach with new additions in January and a new centre-back is their priority. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have both suffered with injuries this term and Postecoglou wants more cover for the duo.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy doesn’t want to make any rash decisions about Postecoglou and the feeling at the club is that he will remain manager until the end of the season at least.

