Prem star goes against own club by rejecting Tottenham to secure European move; agreement on personal terms ‘close’

An impressive Premier League player has reportedly rejected the advances of Tottenham, despite his current team wanting him to head to North London if he does depart.

Tottenham have signed three new players in the current transfer window, with James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon all becoming part of Ange Postecoglou’s squad. Tottenham have also made Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move from Juventus permanent for £25million.

In terms of outgoings, Spurs have allowed forward Lucas Moura to leave on a free transfer, while also selling midfielder Harry Winks to Leicester.

The future of star striker Harry Kane is still up for debate, too. Bayern have told Spurs they want to know whether Kane is available to sign this summer, with all of their approaches being pushed back by chairman Daniel Levy so far.

While Kane could soon leave for Germany, Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven is expected to go in the opposite direction by swapping Wolfsburg for Spurs.

Postecoglou’s side have agreed a £43m deal with Wolfsburg for Van De Ven, who underwent a medical in London over the weekend. It seems it will not be long before he is announced as Spurs’ fourth summer capture.

Spurs are also keen to add a second centre-half to their ranks, and they are interested in Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo.

But on July 27, it emerged that Spurs are set to miss out on Tosin as Ligue 1 side Monaco are closing in on landing him.

Fulham star ready to reject Tottenham and head abroad

French source Foot Mercato have now provided the latest on Tosin’s future. They state that he has not yet agreed personal terms with Monaco, despite previous reports claiming that to be the case. However, it will not be long before this happens because the two parties are ‘close’ to a contract agreement.

Monaco are also on the verge of bidding for Tosin, who wants to make the move.

Although, such a transfer will go against Fulham’s wishes. Fulham have told the defender that if he is to leave this summer, they would much rather sell to Spurs as this would see them make more money.

But Tosin has snubbed that advice and is pushing for a move to Monaco, where he will help replace new Chelsea man Axel Disasi.

This decision could result in a big falling out between the 25-year-old and Fulham. The Cottagers are already struggling to keep Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is desperate to complete a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

It must be noted that Spurs are still in the mix to sign Tosin. But at the time of writing they are behind Monaco in the race for the Manchester City academy graduate.

Should Tosin complete his preferred switch to Monaco, then he could form part of a new-look centre-back pairing with another player who recently left England. That is because Monaco have already brought in Mohammed Salisu from Southampton for £17m.

