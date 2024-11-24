Tottenham star ‘hoping to terminate contract’ after brutal Ange Postecoglou snub

Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon is reportedly keen to have his Spurs contract ripped up so he can leave on a free transfer and reignite his career elsewhere.

Reguilon, 27, is not part of Postecoglou’s plans and hasn’t made a single appearance this season, nor has he been named on the bench for a Premier League fixture.

Reguilon was named as a substitute in the League Cup against Coventry City but didn’t play a single minute of the game – suggesting that there is nothing he can do to break into the Tottenham team.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Reguilon is ready to terminate his Tottenham contract and find a new club.

His current deal is set to expire at the end of the season but reportedly wants to leave before that and go somewhere where he can get regular game time.

Clubs from Turkey and Saudi Arabia are said to be monitoring Reguilon’s situation and are interested in signing him, despite the fact he hasn’t played a competitive match in six months.

Tottenham would have to agree to terminate Reguilon’s contract and it remains to be seen whether they do so, but it appears they’d have little to lose if they did.

READ MORE: Tottenham danger ignited with LaLiga giants keen to spoil priority transfer in January

Reguilon desperate to leave Tottenham – report

Reguilon travelled to Ferencvaros last month for Spurs’ Europa League fixture against the Hungarian side, but wasn’t included in the match-day squad.

Postecoglou was asked about Reguilon’s situation, and why he attended the game despite not being involved.

“Sergio [Reguilon] is a Tottenham player, that’s why he’s here,” Postecoglou said.

“We like to have 20 players for training, we’ve also brought some young players. They had a game last night and we didn’t want to disrupt them too much.”

A report from Spain on Friday claimed that Reguilon’s agents are actively looking to secure him a move away from Tottenham in January.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly shown interest in a reunion with Reguilon at Fenerbahce, while Sevilla and Getafe have also been linked with the Spaniard.

Tottenham round-up: Angel Gomes wanted / Fulham defender eyed

Meanwhile, Tottenham could be set to rival Manchester United for England star Angel Gomes, whose contract with Lille is set to expire next summer.

A number of other clubs are keen on the midfielder too but Spurs are keen to get ahead of the pack by reportedly launching a bid for him in January.

Tottenham’ willingness to spend money on a player that they might not have to is due to the fact that senior figures, including Postecoglou, are ‘desperate’ to beat the likes of Man Utd and Newcastle to the transfer.

In other news, Tottenham have been linked with Fulham defender Joachim Andersen, despite the fact he only signed for the Cottagers this past summer.

Spurs are planning to be in the market for a new centre-back in the New Year and the Denmark international is someone on their radar, according to recent reports – but they could face competition from Liverpool.

Fulham are reluctant to sell Andersen so soon after re-signing him but reports suggest that they would consider a sizeable bid for the defender.

DON’T MISS: 11 transfers the ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides could make in January: Amorim chases Liverpool target; Arsenal battle for Spain star