Star has played his last game for Tottenham as ‘contract termination’ looms after Postecoglou snub

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris appears to have played his last game for the club, as he could soon have his contract ‘terminated’, according to a report.

Lloris has been a loyal servant for Tottenham, having joined back in August 2012 and made 444 appearances since then. Although, Tottenham have not won any major trophies in that period, with Lloris’ only silverware coming on the international stage with France.

The quality of Lloris’ performances have declined in recent years, which is understandable as he is now 36 years old. While the Nice-born star was No 1 for the likes of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, he has been snubbed by new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs captured Italian shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli in the summer and Postecoglou has given him a starting role. That decision has worked wonders, as Vicario has formed a solid partnership with the likes of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, before the former got injured.

Lloris is struggling to even make the bench for Spurs, as Fraser Forster has established himself as Vicario’s backup. The writing was on the wall for Lloris when Postecoglou selected the inexperienced Brandon Austin over him on the bench for the Premier League opener against Brentford, while Forster was out with a back injury.

On November 17, reports in France revealed that Lloris had been hoping Spurs would let him depart on a free transfer in the summer, despite his contract running until June 2024.

But Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had other ideas, as he was determined to secure a fee for the World Cup winner. But due to Lloris’ age, no club was willing to match the necessary asking price, and this left the keeper frustrated.

Football Insider have now provided their information on Lloris. They state that Spurs are eager to resolve the situation once and for all by ‘terminating’ his contract in the near future.

Hugo Lloris free to leave Tottenham

Levy is happy to give Lloris a significant pay-off to reward him for his loyalty to the North London side. Ultimately, though, the move will serve to free up a space in Postecoglou’s squad.

The report does not mention where Lloris will go next, or if he will hang up his gloves. Should Lloris opt to continue playing, then he could re-enter talks with former club Nice, or officials from the Saudi Pro League. Both of those parties were aiming to sign him in the summer, but the respective transfers fell through.

Lloris is not the only senior player who could leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been targeted by Ajax after it emerged that Juventus would not be signing him, while Eric Dier is rumoured to be on the radars of Bayern Munich and Roma.

