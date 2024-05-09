Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has appointed a new agent to help him join a different club in this summer’s transfer window, according to a report.

Hojbjerg spent four years at Southampton before earning a transfer to Tottenham in the summer of 2020. Tottenham paid an initial £15million for the Dane, though the deal had the potential to rise to £20m through add-ons.

Since then, Hojbjerg has generally been a regular in the Tottenham starting eleven and has made 181 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals and 16 assists.

But all that changed when Ange Postecoglou arrived as the club’s new manager last summer. Postecoglou has placed more trust in other midfielders such as Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr as he does not think Hojbjerg is the right style of player for his system.

While the former Celtic boss has still yet to find his ideal midfield pairing – Rodrigo Bentancur is another who has been rotated when fit – Hojbjerg has become very frustrated with his sporadic game time and is now looking to secure an exit.

On April 12, it emerged that the 28-year-old ‘wants out’ of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has emerged on AC Milan’s shortlist.

According to an update from Football Insider, Hojbjerg is seriously pushing for a move and has teamed up with a new representative to finalise his future.

Spurs are happy to sell the former Bayern Munich man – to make room for Conor Gallagher in the squad – and have given his agent the ‘green light’ over an exit.

Tottenham transfers: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gearing up for exit

The report reiterates that Milan are interested, although they are not alone in wanting to take him to Italy. Serie A rivals Juventus and Napoli are ready to provide competition for Hojbjerg’s signature, with all three clubs planning to bolster their midfield options this summer.

As Hojbjerg’s contract expires in June 2025, Spurs are not in the strongest position when it comes to negotiating a fee. Despite this, it has previously been suggested that they will consider any offers worth £20-25m, which may result in a slight profit.

Picking up £20-25m for Hojbjerg will give Spurs a big boost as they try to prise Gallagher away from London rivals Chelsea.

The England international was once valued at £60m, but his contract also expires next year and that could play into Spurs’ hands. Chelsea are now at risk of selling their academy graduate for just £30-40m in the summer.

Hojbjerg is far from the only player who might leave Spurs at the end of the campaign, as the club is sounding out interest in Richarlison and Emerson Royal.

Giovani Lo Celso, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Bryan Gil are all preparing to find new clubs, too.

