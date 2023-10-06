Tottenham star left stranded as prime suitors ‘deny’ interest in January rescue mission

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg appears to be stuck in North London as primary suitors Juventus have distanced themselves from his signing, according to a report.

Hojbjerg has been a regular in the Tottenham starting eleven since joining the club from Southampton in August 2020. Overall, the Denmark international has made 152 appearances for Tottenham, notching 10 goals and 16 assists in those matches.

However, Hojbjerg is no longer an important player for Spurs. New manager Ange Postecoglou has used him as a substitute so far this season, instead opting to select Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr as his starting midfielders just behind playmaker James Maddison.

Bissouma previously struggled under Antonio Conte, while Sarr is only 21 years old and is inexperienced in the Premier League. However, they have struck up a great midfield partnership, which has not helped Hojbjerg.

On September 27, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that he is pushing to leave Spurs at the earliest opportunity. Atletico Madrid were linked with Hojbjerg in the summer, but they were unable to finalise his transfer.

On Monday, it emerged that the 28-year-old ‘feels betrayed’ by Spurs over his lack of game time. Numerous reports have backed Juve to capitalise on the situation by taking him to Italy for a slightly reduced price.

But it no longer looks like Hojbjerg will be heading to the Serie A titans. As per Italian source Tuttomercatoweb, Juve are ‘strongly denying’ the reports that they will launch a bid for Hojbjerg in January.

Juve are still waiting to see what will happen to current midfielder Paul Pogba, who could be handed a four-year ban after failing a drug test. The Frenchman has protested his innocence and is waiting to see whether the provisional suspension will be overturned.

Juventus want new midfielder – but not Tottenham man

TMW confirm that Juve will be on the hunt for someone of Hojbjerg’s profile if Pogba is banned. Such an event would see Pogba’s contract get terminated and this would free up space on the wage bill for Juve to land a new midfielder.

But as things stand, the Bianconeri are refuting all claims that Hojbjerg is on their shortlist. Perhaps they have an alternative option who can be signed on the cheap – though TMW fail to mention any other midfielders who are on their radar.

If Juve have truly ended all their interest in Hojbjerg, then the former Bayern man will hope that Atleti reignite their pursuit of him in the coming months. It is clear that he needs a move away from Spurs in order to play regularly and get his career back on track.

Hojbjerg is not the only senior Spurs man who could leave in January. A report has claimed one of his team-mates has ‘reached a verbal agreement’ to join a European outfit.