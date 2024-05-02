Tottenham Hotspur could face disappointment in their bid to sign Albert Gudmundsson, as the striker’s father has urged him to stay put this summer.

Gudmundsson is enjoying his best season the top level, having netted 16 goals in 34 matches so far. Not only has the 26-year-old been Genoa’s best attacker this campaign, but he is also their most valuable player on transfermarkt, with his value now sitting at €22million (£19m).

Unfortunately for Genoa, Gudmundsson’s classy performances in Serie A have led to interest from some major clubs.

Tottenham are the main Premier League side pushing to bring him to England, while Juventus are also in the frame.

Spurs have recently put themselves at the front of the queue to snare Gudmundsson, having begun preliminary talks with Genoa.

Genoa have reluctantly set his price tag at £30m, as they know that such a sale would seriously bolster their transfer kitty.

However, Gudmundsson might leave Spurs frustrated if he follows the latest advice from his father, Gugmundur Benediktsson.

In an interview with Calciomercato, Benediktsson labelled Gudmundsson’s current club Genoa as ‘great’ and urged his son to remain in Italy.

Tottenham transfers: Target could remain at ‘great club’

“It’s a really difficult question [Gudmundsson’s future]. He loves his life in Genoa and I still see him there, but in football anything can happen. It should not be forgotten that Genoa are also a great club,” he said.

When asked about a potential dream move to the Premier League with Spurs, Benediktsson responded: “I think every footballer wants to play at the highest possible level and Albert is probably no exception. Personally, I would like to see him stay in Italy.”

Benediktsson’s comments come after Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo gave Spurs a boost on Wednesday by openly speaking about his potential sale.

“He is a young, serious guy, who wants to cultivate ambitions that we are not able to guarantee at the moment. It is useless to deny it,” the club chief said.

“He has a national and international market, it is correct for both parties to make evaluations, what matters is the final result.

“I don’t deal with these things, let the player dream and leave it open to us to operate correctly on the market.

“We have learnt to love our boys; we can make good transactions and think that in a few years Albert can say, ‘If it wasn’t for Genoa I would not be here’.”

