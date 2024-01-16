Tottenham star to use January move as ‘shop window’ opportunity and set up huge summer transfer

A Tottenham Hotspur player is reportedly planning two transfers in 2024, as he wants to leave the club on loan in January to ‘put himself in the shop window’ for a major summer exit.

Tottenham have been the busiest club in the Premier League so far, having signed two new players and also offloaded several others. They have signed former Chelsea attacker Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season. Should the German impress, then Tottenham will activate their option to buy him this summer for £15million.

And centre-back Radu Dragusin has followed Werner to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Ange Postecoglou’s side fought off a late hijack from Bayern Munich to land the defender from Genoa in a £25.8m deal.

In terms of outgoings, Eric Dier has joined Bayern on loan with an option to make the move permanent and Hugo Lloris has signed for Los Angeles FC on a free. Djed Spence, meanwhile, has headed to Genoa as part of the deal for Dragusin.

One player who has just returned to North London is Sergio Reguilon, as Manchester United recently activated a break clause in his loan terms. Man Utd signed the left-back to cover for injured pair Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, but Erik ten Hag now feels he has enough defensive options to cope without him.

On Sunday, it was revealed that Brentford are in talks with Spurs as they try to sign Reguilon on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Football Insider have now provided an update on the Spaniard’s plans both for January and beyond. They state that there is a very good chance Brentford will get their man, as Spurs are more than happy to sanction another loan move for Reguilon.

Postecoglou does not need Reguilon in his squad as he has instead opted to place his trust in Destiny Udogie at left-back, with Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon also able to operate there.

Sergio Reguilon to ‘put himself in shop window’

Reguilon is happy to head out on loan again as he wants to ‘put himself in the shop window’ before achieving a significant permanent transfer this summer.

The report does not mention exactly where the 27-year-old wants to go in the summer, but he could end up joining one of Europe’s biggest clubs. He has great pedigree, having come through the ranks at Real Madrid and also having spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid.

Spurs will be hoping that Reguilon shines on loan so that they can pick up a good transfer fee for him at the end of the season. They spent £32m when capturing him from Real Madrid in September 2020, though his value has since fallen to just £8.6m according to transfermarkt.

