A Tottenham deal to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore appears there for the making after Sky Sports revealed four factors that make a deal viable.

Spurs have long been admirers of the speedy Spanish winger. The north London club sought to sign Traore last summer, though a deal was not made despite the Nuno Espirito Santo connection.

Six months on and Tottenham remain in the mix to snag the 25-year-old. The Athletic revealed on Thursday Conte’s plan to utilise Traore in a new position if he were acquired.

Now, Sky Sports transfer specialist, Dharmesh Sheth, has shed light on Spurs’ pursuit. In doing so, he detailed four factors that will give Tottenham fans cause for hope.

Firstly, Tottenham’s strong interest was confirmed before Sheth spoke about Traore’s contract uncertainty dating back 15 months.

Traore’s inability to become a regular starter week in week out at Wolves was also noted, along with this window being the perfect time for Wolves to cash in.

“Antonio Conte has said Spurs do need to make improvements in the squad, both ins and outs,” said Sheth on Sky Sports News.

“It has been confirmed to us that Spurs are still interested in the Wolves forward Adama Traore.

“I say still interested; it has been a long standing interest. They did try to sign him in the summer, but they didn’t meet Wolves’ valuation. Spurs went in with a loan with an obligation to buy and it didn’t match the figures Wolves wanted.

Contract situation gives Tottenham hope

“There’s been no official bid as yet, but significantly and potentially worrying for Wolves, Traore’s into the final 18 months of his contract.

“So, if they are going to sell him and he is not going to sign a new deal, this will probably be the optimum time to sell him so that they can get the maximum transfer fee for him.

Spurs transfer and contract news Isco to be offered to Spurs, Conte wants to hold onto Lloris and Ndombele could link up with Jose once again.

“However, Wolves do want him to stay. They are keen for him to remain at Molineux and they have a contract offer on the table for him. But it has been there for 15 months. It’s just on the table.

“He’s started 10 of their 19 Premier League games this season and has made eight substitute appearances as well. But it is very clear that Spurs do want Traore and let’s see in the next days and weeks whether they push that with an official bid.”

The Athletic’s report on Thursday suggested Wolves would command around £20m if they decide to sell.

Newcastle set to miss out on Aaron Ramsey, with midfielder on the verge of a London return

Real Madrid take lead in Spurs pursuit

Meanwhile, Tottenham must act fast if they are to secure the signing of Franck Kessie after Real Madrid began to mobilise, per a report.

Tottenham and to a lesser extent Liverpool and Manchester United have drawn links with Kessie. Aiding their transfer hopes is the fact Kessie is out of contract next summer. As such, he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs this month.

Reports from the Italian press earlier this week stated Tottenham had lodged a swap proposal that would see Tanguy Ndombele move the other way. Spurs’ record signing has never settled in north London, though Milan were stated to be unwilling to take Ndombele on board.

Signing an agreement with an overseas club therefore appears the most likely outcome. However, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Kessie may be LaLiga-bound.

They report Kessie is now a target for both Barcelona and Real Madrid. But of the two, it is Real that are ramping up proceedings.

Real president, Florentino Perez, has reportedly ‘sent representatives from Madrid to Italy to negotiate.’

If Tottenham are serious about landing the Ivorian, they now have Real Madrid to contend with.

READ MORE: Conte confirms bitter Tottenham injury blow; ‘very clear’ on transfer intentions