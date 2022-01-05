Tottenham have set their sights on an ambitious double swoop for Serie A stars Franck Kessie and Alessio Romagnoli, according to a transfer insider.

The north London side have long been admirers of 25-year-old Kessie. He is seen as the last part of the puzzle to give Antonio Conte a top-class midfield.

The Ivorian, who has a habit for scoring goals despite his position, could form a solid partnership with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp.

AC Milan team-mate Romagnoli, 26, is also on Tottenham’s radar. The centre-back’s future is up for debate given his contract with Milan expires in June, just like Kessie.

Transfer specialist Graeme Bailey claims Conte wants to land both Kessie and Romagnoli once they become free agents in the summer.

Tottenham are laying the groundwork for both signings, which could mean contact being made with their representatives.

Spurs have already launched a proposal for Kessie, although it was pushed back by Milan. They put forward a swap deal involving French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

But the Serie A side were unwilling to co-operate, clearing seeing it as an unfair transfer.

Spurs will need to put on a serious charm offensive to finalise Kessie or Romagnoli’s arrival. The former is wanted by Premier League rivals Liverpool, and has previously been on Manchester United’s radar.

Romagnoli, meanwhile, reportedly wants at least €6m per season to leave the San Siro. This is achievable for Spurs, but also for other well-known European clubs.

Kessie has made 205 appearances for Milan, scoring 25 goals. Romagnoli has been captain since August 2018. He was a part of the team which won the Italian Super Cup in 2016-17.

Meanwhile, Conte has been speaking about Harry Kane’s transfer saga in the summer.

The England skipper was the subject of interest from Manchester City after revealing his desire to compete for major trophies.

But chairman Daniel Levy refused to budge on a transfer, rejecting a bid worth £100m from the Citizens.

“In this way you are showing you want to try to continue to build something important around one of the best players in your team,” Conte said.

“I followed the situation but now it is not right to look at the past. Now we have to live in the present, which says that Harry is a player at Tottenham and continues to be one of the best players in this team.

“He wants to give 100 per cent in every game and I am totally satisfied with his commitment and the relationship that we have created within the team.

“He is a point of reference in the dressing room and an experienced player. I am totally enthusiastic about his involvement in the team and the Tottenham project.”

