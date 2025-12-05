Tottenham XI v Brentford: Major changes as Thomas Frank seeks attacking spark to end home woes

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has hinted that he is ready to make some changes to his forward line to try and find an attacking spark ahead of Saturday’s visit of his former club Brentford, with two stars who have impressed in training set for rare starting roles.

The north London club have not won any of their last five Premier League outings, with their last victory coming at Everton in late October, and have dropped to 11th in the table as a result.

Tottenham will be hoping to put that right against Keith Andrews’ side this weekend, but they will have to claim their first league win at home since the opening weekend if they are to do so.

Scoring goals has not been an issue on the road, but it has at home, with only eight notched in seven games, and Frank’s comments in his press conference for the Brentford clash appear to suggest that his ready to make some changes to try and fix that issue.

While he has gone with two up top in recent outings, the Dane looks set to revert to his favoured 4-2-3-1 on Saturday, with Xavi Simons pushing to return to the No.10 role and Mathys Tel being handed a rare start in the roubled left-wing spot.

Speaking about both players in the build-up to Brentford, Frank said on Simons: “Xavi has trained fantastic the last whatever five, six times. Very good attitude on the training pitch, I like that a lot.

“We’ve played different games with different lineups and I think Xavi was towards something better and better. Just like Matty [Tel], trained well, good attitude and we’re getting closer and he’s come on in the last four games.”

As for Tel, Frank added: “The way he carries himself, the way he trains, has been very good. He’s mainly played as a nine but I’m very aware he can play off the left.

“The only thing that any player can do is keep training well, keep doing everything to catch my eye and keep making it difficult for me when I make my decision.”

👇 DON’T MISS 👇

Transfer Debrief: Liverpool target Bundesliga sensation; Man Utd masterclass signing; Tottenham move for £40m ‘leader’

Frank rings Tottenham changes

In terms of other changes to the side from the midweek draw at Newcastle, Micky van de Ven should be back to partner two-goal hero Cristian Romero after being rested at St James Park.

Djed Spence could also get the nod at left-back after Destiny Udogie started the last two games, while in midfield it’s always a guessing game but could be Rodrigo Bentancur with Lucas Bergvall playing a little deeper, after his impressive display at Newcastle.

Randal Kolo Muani should retain his place as the No.9 ahead of Richarlison, as Frank continues to wait on long-awaited Dominic Solanke’s return.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

GK – Guglielmo Vicario

RB – Pedro Porro

CB – Cristian Romero

CB – Micky van de Ven

LB – Djed Spence

CM – Rodrigo Bentancur

CM – Lucas Bergvall

AM – Xavi Simons

RW – Mohammed Kudus

ST – Randal Kolo Muani

LW – Mathys Tel

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.