Tottenham exit gains traction as clock ticks for Paratici’s crunch Conte call

A Tottenham exit in the January transfer window looks to hold serious potential, with Fabio Paratici soon set to face a crunch call on the player’s future.

Next month offers Antonio Conte the first chance to make his impression on the Spurs squad. The new era for the club should truly start to take shape, with arrivals and departures expected.

The Italian manager has had plenty of opportunity to assess his current crop of players. One who does not seem to figure in his plans is Steven Bergwijn.

The winger has played just 15 minutes since Conte’s arrival in north London in early November.

Understandably so, Bergwijn, 23, wants more game time than that. As such, Ajax have been heavily linked with a move for him.

And those links are only growing stronger. The latest report on the situation comes from Algemeen Dagblad (via Soccer News), who claim he is one of their targets for the winter.

The Tottenham board, led by Paratici, is said to have told the Eredivisie side to wait for discussions until after the festive period earlier this month.

The clock is therefore ticking for the director of football to decide whether to grant Bergwijn his wish or keep him for Conte’s disposal.

Spurs now have just three matches remaining in 2021. After those it seems clear that Ajax will be eagerly knocking at the door.

Reports from Bergwijn’s homeland indicate the Dutch club would like a six-month loan deal before having to buying him next summer.

All Bergwijn is conscious of is the World Cup at the end of 2022. He has been involved with Netherlands this season despite his lack of appearances.

More action with Ajax will further his case for a place in the tournament squad. He missed out on Euro 2020, and will be desperate to avoid that fate again.

Tottenham Europe exit angers Conte

Meanwhile, Conte has said he “can’t accept” the way in which his team has been dumped out of the Europa Conference League

“Honestly for me, the club and our fans, it’s incredible the decision UEFA wanted to take,” he bemoaned. “It’s unfair for sure. We deserve to play for qualification on the pitch, not in this way. I’m very disappointed for UEFA’s decisions.

“Also, in explanation about this defeat, I have read that Tottenham couldn’t play the game for Covid cases. I dispute this. But they took this decision.

“We are very, very confident for the next step and I repeat we deserve to play the qualification on the pitch, not in the court. I can’t accept this.”

