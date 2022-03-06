Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is facing a transfer decision this summer as AC Milan are reportedly set to move for Steven Bergwijn.

The left winger impressed at PSV Eindhoven to earn a £27million move to Tottenham in January 2020. However, it has not been plain sailing for the Netherlands international since then.

He faces fierce competition for places in North London and is yet to truly replace either Son Heung-min or Lucas Moura in the positions just behind Harry Kane.

Bergwijn has made 21 appearances in all competitions this term, although most of them have come off the bench. Indeed, he has only completed a full 90 minutes on three occasions so far.

Bergwijn appeared set for a transfer during the January window, with Dutch giants Ajax keen to engineer a deal. But an exit did not materialise after Bergwijn hit a brace in a last-gasp victory over Leicester on January 19.

The 24-year-old’s match-winning performance impressed manager Antonio Conte. However, Bergwijn still remains a second choice attacker for the Italian.

With this in mind, Serie A giants Milan are reportedly plotting a summer raid. According to Sport Witness, who cite Calciomercato, Milan want to replace Brahim Diaz with Bergwijn.

Steven Bergwijn eyed as star’s replacement

Former Manchester City player Diaz is ‘failing to convince’ chiefs at the San Siro, and a winger replacement could be taken to Italy later this year.

Bergwijn is an obvious solution given his situation under Conte. And Milan are willing to pay €25m (£20.6m), which fits in with Spurs’ asking price.

The Rossoneri have no plans to ‘accelerate’ their interest right now, according to the report, but are preparing to launch an offer once the transfer window reopens.

They do have an alternative in mind, should Levy hold firm and reject bids for Bergwijn. Club Brugge ace Noa Lang is on Milan’s shortlist, but Arsenal are also hoping to land him.

Valencia stance on Bryan Gil revealed

Menwhile, Valencia boss Jose Bordalas says Bryan Gil is welcome to extend his loan spell at the club, although the Spanish outfit may struggle to agree a permanent deal.

Gil left Spurs in January to regain some confidence while back in La Liga. And he has made a good impression, leading to rumours of a long-term switch.

Valencia also want to tie down fellow loanee Hugo Duro, whose parent club is Getafe.

“They [Gil and Duro] are two players who have arrived and are giving us a lot,” Bordalas told El Mercantil Valenciano.

“Right now, we are focused on the current season, and we don’t think beyond the day to day.

“We know the difficulty, and we know that it will be more difficult with Bryan because he doesn’t have an option to buy.

“With Hugo, there is. Undoubtedly they would be welcome to continue.”

