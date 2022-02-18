Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn is reportedly being monitored by Milan ahead of the Serie A leaders launching a summer move.

Bergwijn impressed with PSV in the Eredivisie before earning a £27million move to Tottenham back in January 2020. But despite the high expectations, he has never really made a profound impact on the Premier League.

During his first full season in England, the 16-cap Netherlands international managed just one goal in all competitions. And that did not come until the 37th league match of the campaign.

Bergwijn has struggled with ankle and calf problems this term. His disappointing spell in north London led to rumours of a January exit.

Dutch giants Ajax were hoping to take him back to the Eredivisie, although they ultimately failed to land him. This was partly due to his impressive performance against Leicester on January 19, where he struck twice to earn Spurs a last-gasp victory.

That display will have certainly alerted Antonio Conte to the 24-year-old’s ability. However, he is still behind Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura in the pecking order for the places just behind talisman Harry Kane.

Steven Bergwijn wanted in Italy

Milan could now succeed where Ajax failed. According to Football Italia, who cite Calciomercato, the Rossoneri have ‘set their sights’ on Bergwijn ahead of the summer.

They are ‘monitoring’ his situation and will likely move in if he fails to become a regular under Conte.

Despite the links, Milan are yet to begin transfer talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

The Italian giants, who are leading Serie A by one point, already have Rafael Leao who can operate on the left flank. He is on Arsenal’s shortlist though, which may be why they are sounding out potential replacements.

Update on new Harry Kane contract

Meanwhile, Harry Kane is reportedly willing to pen a new contract at Tottenham, but only if a pivotal demand is met by club chairman Daniel Levy.

Belief is growing at Spurs that they can put last summer’s transfer saga behind them and sort out a new deal with Kane. His current contract runs until 2024.

The Sun provide an update on proceedings. They claim the striker is happier at Spurs now and is open to restarting contract talks.

However, he has one specific demand before extending his long association with the club. Kane wants Levy to back manager Antonio Conte with transfer funds so the Italian can lead them to trophies.

Conte set his sights on Adama Traore and Luis Diaz during January, only to see them join Barcelona and Liverpool respectively.

Kane is expecting this issue to be resolved come the summer and wants Levy to match Conte’s ambitions. Squad additions will be essential if Spurs are to finally end their trophy drought.

