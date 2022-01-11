Tottenham have reportedly rejected a £15million offer for attacker Steven Bergwijn from Ajax, but the Dutch club will likely come back with a higher bid.

Spurs are facing a key January transfer window as manager Antonio Conte looks to shape his squad. However, the north London club have to strike a balance between investment and sales.

Director of football Fabio Paratici has supposedly told chairman Daniel Levy that he must be ready to accept losses on some players in a bid to bring in at least some funds for new signings.

Netherlands attacker Bergwijn is one player who could leave this month. Indeed, Ajax have firm interest in bringing the former PSV Eindhoven man back to the Eredivisie.

According to the Evening Standard, Ajax have now come forward with an €18million (£15million) offer for Bergwijn.

However, Spurs have flatly rejected the offer. Instead, they want closer to the £27million they paid PSV to make Bergwijn Jose Mourinho’s first permanent signing in January 2020.

Nevertheless, the newspaper adds that Ajax will likely come back in with an improved bid.

It remains unclear, though, how close to £27million Ajax are willing to go to sign the 24-year-old. As such, Spurs could end up cutting their losses over the player.

Spurs flop Bergwijn to return to Netherlands as Ajax interested Bergwijn is on his way out at Tottenham as the Dutch winger looks set to return home and sign for Ajax

To further complicate the situation, the Evening Standard reports that Spurs need to ensure they have a replacement signed before Bergwijn potentially leaves.

That task has become even more urgent, with Son Heung-min out with injury until at least the end of January.

As for Bergwijn’s thoughts on the situation, he is reportedly open to moving back to the Netherlands.

While he enjoyed a blistering start to life at Spurs with a goal against Manchester City on his debut, that remains arguably his best moment.

In fact, the winger has only scored four more goals since that one against City in January 2020.

Bergwijn not only Tottenham exit possibility

Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is another player who could leave Spurs before the January transfer window closes.

Tottenham’s club-record signing has shown glimpses of his best form since his arrival in the summer of 2019.

Still, he has largely been in the headlines for struggling to convince under three different managers.

He endured a rocky relationship with Mourinho. Nuno Espirito Santo then initially cut him from the squad in the summer after he revealed a desire to leave.

Despite Conte’s arrival, Ndombele has again struggled and he was booed off the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch in Sunday’s FA Cup win over Morecambe.