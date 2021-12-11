Tottenham have told Ajax to back off over a deal for Steven Bergwijn until the busy Christmas period has finished, according to a report.

The Dutch winger arrived in north London as a Jose Mourinho signing. He made an instant impact with a winning goal against Manchester City and scored three times in his first six league games.

However, he has only had a bit-part role since the start of last season, partly due to injury. What’s more, the arrival of Antonio Conte as manager has changed the landscape.

The coach denied rumours that he is not a big fan of Bergwijn. Instead, Conte insisted that the winger is a player who has “great quality” and vowed to count on him.

Nevertheless, he did admit that he would have liked more time to work with Bergwijn since his arrival as manager.

Alongside that, talk of a move back to the Netherlands has emerged for Bergwijn. This time, though, it is Ajax who want to sign him. Boss Erik Ten Hag in fact vowed to “investigate” the chances of a January transfer.

Speaking on a podcast for De Telegraaf, journalist Mike Verweij revealed that Bergwijn could move back to his home country.

The reporter said: “That interest has been known to Bergwijn’s management for weeks, because that’s how it always goes.

Spurs and Arsenal battling for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham and Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Juventus for winger Dejan Kulusevski.

“Ajax will never let themselves down that they want to get a player and that player says: ‘All nice and nice, but I don’t want to go to Ajax at all.’

“Management is always contacted first to ask how the player would feel if an attempt is made. Bergwijn has indicated that he really likes Ajax.

“And now Spurs came to Ajax with the question whether the interest in Bergwijn is serious. The answer was affirmative.”

In response, Verweij revealed that Spurs – led by director of football Fabio Paratici – have hit back. The club have told Ajax to put their plans to one side until their busy Christmas fixture list is over.

Tottenham fixture list disruption

Spurs’ game time has admittedly dwindled because of a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

UEFA postponed their UEFA Conference League clash with Rennes. The governing body have now ruled that both clubs cannot agree a new date for the match.

As a result, UEFA’s designated committee will decide on a result for the match.

However, Tottenham’s Premier League clash against Brighton has also been postponed.

They are still due to face Leicester next Thursday and five further matches until New Years’ Day.