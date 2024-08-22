Stoke City are in talks to sign Tottenham star Ashley Phillips on loan

Stoke City have had another busy transfer window and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal they are in talks to sign a Tottenham star before the deadline.

Potters’ boss Steven Schumacher has made signing a new centre-back his priority and sources have revealed their top target to our transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan.

We can confirm that Stoke are in talks with Tottenham over defender Ashley Phillips, who will be allowed to leave the North London club on loan.

Sources say there have been ‘positive conversations held’ about the 19-year-old and the feeling is that Stoke are in a strong position to sign him before the deadline.

Spurs want Phillips to play consistent minutes this term and have been seeking a solution for him since the beginning of the summer window.

TEAMtalk understands that various clubs from England and around Europe have shown an interest in Phillips, who impressed on loan with Plymouth Argyle last term.

The England under-20 international is touted to have huge potential and Tottenham chief regard him as a player who can go to the highest levels in football.

Stoke City close in on Tottenham starlet

Ange Postecoglou is aiming to build a squad capable of lifting trophies and that means he’ll have to sacrifice some of his best talent to make way for new faces.

Tottenham have Radu Dragusin, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero in Phillips’ position and that makes it difficult for him to break into the first team.

Spurs are also considering bringing in another centre-back, with Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie heavily linked in the German press.

It is currently unclear whether Stoke are trying to negotiate for an option or obligation to buy to be inserted into Phillips’ loan deal.

However, as mentioned, Phillips is very highly regarded at Spurs and therefore a straight loan is the most likely outcome for him.

TEAMtalk sources say that the remaining days of the window will be very busy for Stoke as they seek to complete a flurry of last minute deals.

