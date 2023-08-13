Tottenham striker signing bursts into frame with offer launched for record-breaking star

Tottenham Hotspur have formally begun proceedings to sign a replacement for Harry Kane, having made an offer to land electric striker Gift Orban from Gent.

Tottenham rejected several offers from Bayern for Kane earlier this summer but simply had to accept when the German giants returned with their last proposal. Bayern bid an initial €100million (£86.3m) for Tottenham and England’s record goalscorer, though the deal could eventually rise to €120m (£103.6m) through add-ons.

Due to Kane being in the final year of his contract, Tottenham could not turn that offer down. And Kane’s switch to the Allianz Arena was confirmed on Saturday. He has penned a four-year contract with Bayern and has become their new number nine.

Kane was registered in time to feature in Bayern’s German super cup clash against RB Leipzig. However, it ended in defeat for Bayern as a Dani Olmo hat-trick gave Leipzig an impressive 3-0 win.

Tottenham will now turn their attention to how they replace Kane. New manager Ange Postecoglou seems to like Richarlison, who has impressed in pre-season.

But it must be remembered that Richarlison only managed three goals in 35 games last season, so Postecoglou might need another centre-forward just in case the Brazilian struggles. And one player Spurs are firmly interested in is Orban, who currently plays in Belgium.

On Thursday, transfer reporter Ignazio Genuardi tipped Spurs to move in for Orban after selling Kane. And according to fellow journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who specialises in Belgian football, an offer has now arrived.

Spurs have issued a verbal bid worth €27m (£23.3m). It has been rejected by Gent, although Spurs are not too far away from reaching an agreement.

Tottenham close to matching club’s demands

Tavolieri adds that Gent want €30m (£25.9m) plus add-ons to sell the Nigerian. As such, Spurs just need to put up a bit more money in order to bring Orban to the Premier League.

That appears very likely to happen, as Tavolieri states Spurs will submit a new ‘written offer’ next week in order to finalise a deal.

Spurs fans who have not heard of Orban would be forgiven for being underwhelmed about this potential capture. However, Orban is on his way to becoming one of the top young strikers in Europe.

Since signing for Gent in the January transfer window, Orban has bagged 25 goals in the same amount of matches. And he holds the record for the fastest hat-trick in any UEFA club competition, having netted three times in just three minutes and 25 seconds during a game against Istanbul Basaksehir in March.

At the age of 21, Orban has plenty of time to develop under Postecoglou’s guidance and potentially emerge into one of the most prolific attackers in England. Orban is clearly nowhere near as big of a name as Kane, but this move could end up being a great one from Spurs.

