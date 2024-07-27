Tottenham striker signing hits major issue, as Sevilla ‘offered’ double Spurs deal

Tottenham Hotspur will now find it much tougher to raid Brentford for Ivan Toney, while Sevilla have been given the opportunity to sign two of Ange Postecoglou’s players, as per reports.

Tottenham are still on the hunt for a new striker who can properly replace Harry Kane, with Postecoglou deciding he does not want to rely on Richarlison up front during the 2024-25 campaign. Tottenham chiefs are ready to consider big offers for Richarlison in the hope that this will give them the funds to complete a statement striker deal.

Due to Richarlison’s struggles in North London, the only sides likely to pay £50-60million for him are those in Saudi Arabia.

Toney has been backed to replace Richarlison at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The centre-forward has entered the final year of his Brentford contract, setting up a potential £40m summer switch.

Spurs were given a boost recently as it emerged that Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea had all cooled their interest in Toney. This set up a transfer battle for the 28-year-old between Spurs and their London rivals West Ham United.

But according to the latest reports in the English press, Brentford are now more likely to keep Toney after they were handed a setback themselves.

Brentford signed Igor Thiago as a replacement for the England star, but the former has now picked up a knee injury in pre-season.

As such, Brentford could demand more money before selling Toney to Spurs, or even prevent his exit altogether.

Tottenham transfers: Toney setback as double exit predicted

This would force Postecoglou and Spurs to turn their attention to other strikers, with one option being Jonathan David of Lille.

Meanwhile, reports in Spain claim that agents have ‘offered’ Spurs duo Sergio Reguilon and Bryan Gil to Sevilla in a double deal.

Sevilla boss Garcia Pimienta is searching for a new left-back as he does not trust the ability of Adria Pedrosa, while Marcos Acuna could leave, too.

Sevilla have resultantly been given the chance to bring in Reguilon, who has been told by Postecoglou that he is free to find a new club as he is not in the manager’s plans going forward.

The La Liga side know Reguilon well, as he impressed there during a loan spell in the 2019-20 season prior to joining Spurs.

The 27-year-old full-back is supposedly keen on re-joining Manchester United, but such a move would be a surprise as he failed to make a big impact during a loan spell at Old Trafford in the first half of last season.

Sevilla have been backed to re-sign winger Gil too, who earned a good reputation at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium before heading to Spurs in July 2021.

However, that second deal looks set to fail as Gil has agreed personal terms with Girona and is edging closer to that move.

