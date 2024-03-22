Striker signing Tottenham believe is a ‘steal’ receives green light, with Man Utd key to final agreement

Man Utd could hold the key to whether Timo Werner joins Tottenham outright

Timo Werner is desperate to turn his Tottenham loan deal permanent and a report has detailed one final condition – involving Manchester United – that could make or break the pre-agreed transfer.

Werner was viewed as a surprise signing by many within the game upon joining Tottenham from RB Leipzig on a six-month loan in January. The German is a fine player in his own right, though underwhelmed during his previous stint in England with Chelsea.

Nonetheless, Ange Postecoglou sought a fresh addition to his forward line and via the loan route, Werner proved a relatively risk-free option.

As part of the loan agreement, an option to buy Tottenham can trigger worth roughly £15m was also included.

The 28-year-old has displayed a familiar lack of composure and cutting edge in front of goal that dogged his Chelsea stint thus far.

Nonetheless, he has earned plaudits for troubling defences with his pace, his work-rate and willingness to stretch defences in behind.

Despite playing up front for most of his career, Werner has primarily played on the left wing under Postecoglou where he’s returned figures of two goals and two assists in nine appearances thus far.

Werner desperate to sign with Tottenham

TEAMtalk exclusively learned on March 19 that Werner would love nothing more than to sign for Spurs outright. In effect, Werner has greenlit his own move to north London.

Key to the player’s stance is understood to be Ange Postecoglou who Werner loves playing for.

The modest £15m option won’t break the bank at Tottenham and we’ve been told the club do hold genuine interest in activating the clause.

A fresh update from Football Insider has echoed our reporting. However, they’ve also added a potential wrinkle relating to Tottenham’s league finish.

UCL qualification could make or break transfer

FI state Tottenham’s preference is signing younger players moving forwards, though they are aware of the need to add experience to a fresh-faced group.

Werner is a wanted man in north London, though it’s claimed a deal ‘could depend on whether they qualify for the Champions League this season.’

The inference there is the extra revenue that comes from participating in that competition will cover the entire cost of signing Werner.

Failure to qualify for the UCL will limit the club’s spending power this summer and with younger players preferred, their funds may be channelled towards those type of deals, thus leaving Werner’s option untouched.

Fifth Champions League spot available

The good news for Werner is that the Premier League is on course to be granted an extra slot in next year’s expanded UCL format.

At present, the two European leagues in line to receive the extra spots are Serie A and the Premier League. If The EPL do receive an the extra spot, it’ll go to which ever team finishes fifth in the table.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all but assured of finishing in the top three. The battle for fourth and fifth is expected to come down to Tottenham, Aston Villa and Man Utd.

Villa currently occupy fourth spot on 56 points. Next comes Spurs on 53, with Man Utd lagging behind in sixth on 47. Villa have played a game more than both Tottenham and Man Utd.

If the Red Devils can put together a late-season charge and their presence in the top five comes at the expense of Tottenham, Werner may be denied his wish of signing for Spurs outright.

