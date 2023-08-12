Tottenham in ‘strong comeback’ to sign European club’s best player and completely revamp one position

Tottenham are reportedly back in the mix to sign Dutch star Perr Schuurs from Torino, in a move which would completely revamp one part of the team for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Schuurs has been linked with a host of Premier League sides this summer, including Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United, Crystal Palace and West Ham. Those rumours have come about following Schuurs’ great campaign in 2022-23.

He made 36 appearances for Torino after joining from Dutch giants Ajax last summer. There is a good argument for Schuurs already being the Italian club’s most impactful player, while he is their most valuable star on transfermarkt at £21.5m.

On August 3, Tottenham were backed to hijack Liverpool and Palace’s respective moves for the centre-back. The Spurs trail has gone somewhat cold since then, but it seems the North London side are now back on the hunt.

According to Italian outlet La Stampa (as cited by Tuttomercatoweb), Spurs have just made a ‘strong comeback’ in the Schuurs chase to try and add him to their squad.

Previously, Spurs were unsure about spending the money needed to sign the 23-year-old, as Torino have put his price tag at between €35-40million (£30.2-34.5m). But now, Spurs have no problem matching this sum as they will soon receive the huge fee from Harry Kane’s transfer to Bayern.

In some more great news for Spurs fans, Liverpool and Palace appear to be ready to drop out of the race for Schuurs’ signature. Therefore, Spurs can now be considered in pole position to bring him to England.

Schuurs would like to take this transfer opportunity. While he has enjoyed his time at Torino, he knows Spurs would represent a good next step in his career. And shining in the Prem would help the defender force his way into the Netherlands senior squad.

Perr Schuurs could take next career step with Tottenham move

So far, Schuurs has been called up to the squad but has never managed to make his debut.

Spurs landing Schuurs could result in Postecoglou operating with a whole new centre-back pairing this term. Of course, Spurs have already captured Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg for an initial £34.5m, plus a further £8.5m in potential add-ons.

Van De Ven and Schuurs could form a great defensive partnership at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium due to the fact they are Netherlands compatriots. The duo would also be perfectly balanced, as Van De Ven is left footed and Schuurs is right footed.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ next departure after star striker Kane has begun to ramp up.