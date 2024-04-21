Giovani Lo Celso is being lined up for a Tottenham exit

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso could play alongside former stars of Arsenal and West Ham United when leaving England this summer, according to reports.

Lo Celso has struggled to assert himself as a crucial player for Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou this season. Postecoglou prefers to use the likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur in central midfield.

That, coupled with the fact that Lo Celso has suffered multiple injuries, has limited the Argentine to just 19 appearances in all competitions so far this term.

Lo Celso, understandably, is looking to join a different club this summer so he can establish himself as a guaranteed starter. Tottenham are likely to cash in, too, as Lo Celso’s contract expires in summer 2025.

The 28-year-old has previously been linked with a stunning transfer to Barcelona. It has even been claimed that Lionel Messi has recommended his international team-mate to the La Liga titans.

While Lo Celso is likely to return to Spain this summer, it would be a surprise if he joined Barca.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that he would love to return to Real Betis, whom he played for between 2018 and 2019.

According to Spanish source Estadio Deportivo, Betis have decided on Lo Celso as a prime target for the summer.

Giovani Lo Celso to return to former club?

The Spanish side will lose several players at the end of the season, with skipper Nabil Fekir among those who could move on.

To replace the playmaker, Betis chiefs hope to secure a reunion with Lo Celso.

Should the 50-cap international return to Betis, then he would link up with former Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin and ex-West Ham star Pablo Fornals.

Betis also have Isco on their books, with the five-time Champions League winner having left Real Madrid in August 2022. Following a spell at Sevilla, he joined Betis’ ranks last summer.

Lo Celso is not the only Spurs man who could be on the move this summer. Fellow midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has also been left frustrated by Postecoglou’s selections and has emerged as a target for AC Milan.

Spurs are ready to greenlight the exit of winger Bryan Gil, too.

