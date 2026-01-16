Stunning new report claims Tottenham are ready to strike gold with swoop for 76-goal striker

A fresh report emanating from Turkey claims that Tottenham Hotspur are potentially closing in on the signing of a top striker capable of filling two problem positions for Thomas Frank, following the news of Richarlison’s hamstring blow.

Frank confirmed at his press conference for Saturday’s clash with West Ham that Spurs will be without their leading scorer for ‘up to seven weeks’ after he suffered the injury in the FA Cup loss to Aston Villas last weekend.

That leaves the Tottenham boss with two options to start as the No.9 against the Hammers: Randal Kolo Muani, who has yet to score a Premier League goal for the club, or Dominic Solanke, who only made his return from five months out with an ankle problem off the bench against Villa.

Starting the latter would represent a huge risk, given his lengthy absence, leaving Kolo Muani to lead the line in what is a must-win game for Frank as the pressure continues to mount on the Spurs boss.

Richarlison’s injury is, however, expected to force Tottenham’s hand when it comes to signing another forward in the remaining weeks of the January window, even if it was in their plans before the Brazilian was sidelined.

And now a new report states that a swoop for Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush is now very much in the works, with the player ‘open’ to leaving The Etihad this month.

Spurs have already snapped up Conor Gallagher in a £34.6million deal, but Turkish outlet Haber Sarikirmizi has now doubled down on previous reports that Marmoush is looking to leave City in search of regular football and that the north London outfit are firmly in the mix to strike a deal.

Tottenham and Aston Villa have continued to be mentioned when it comes to securing a loan deal for the 26-year-old until the end of the season, although it’s also been claimed that the striker has been offered to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Marmoush desperate for more game time

The report explains that Marmoush sees his long-term future at City and only wants to leave on loan this window, despite the club’s big-money capture of Antoine Semenyo this month.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt frontman has started only two Premier League games this season and has scored just once in 15 games in all competitions. However, he was prolific in his two campaigns in Frankfurt prior to joining City and would be a strong signing for Tottenham if they can secure a deal.

Marmoush is an attractive proposition, given that he can also fill the problematic left-wing position for Frank, although it’s arguably through the middle where is needed the most at Spurs – having scored 76 career goals in 251 games.

While The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has previously reported that City are reluctant to let Marmoush leave when they are in the midst of a Premier League title battle, the Egypt international is desperate for more game time and may end up forcing their hand.

The forward will return to England next week after featuring in the third-place AFCON playoff against Nigeria this Saturday, after Egypt where beaten by Pape Sarr’s Senegal in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

More Tottenham news: Jaw-dropping striker swoop, exclusive midfield signing update

Tottenham are now being tipped to trump the signing of Conor Gallagher with an incredible swoop for one of the hottest strikers in European football during the remaining weeks of the January window.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough are determined not to be pressured into selling Hayden Hackney during this month’s transfer window, amid interest from Tottenham, while Michael Carrick is keen on a reunion at Manchester United.

Finally, Tottenham have announced two major appointments behind the scenes, as they prepare to bid farewell to Fabio Paratici at the end of the month.