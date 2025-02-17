It appears that things could have worked out very differently for Tottenham on the striker front in the January transfer window, after a report revealed how they were snubbed by a top attacker late in the piece.

The north London club were on the hunt for a new No.9 prior to Dominic Solanke picking up a knee injury that will keep him out until early March and were linked with numerous names.

But, having failed in their efforts to bring in Randal Kolo Muani and also enquired about Ipswich’s Liam Delap, they ended up bringing in Mathys Tel on loan with an option to buy.

The French attacker has scored once in three outings for his new club so far, but a report suggests that Tottenham were looking in a different direction before landing Tel after they missed out on a move for long-term target Santiago Gimenez.

Calciomercato reports Spurs transfer chiefs tried to sign the Mexico international from Feyenoord in the final days of the winter transfer window. However, Gimenez had already reached an agreement with Milan and decided to snub Tottenham’s approach as a result.

The 23-year-old frontman, who has scored 88 goals in 214 career appearances at club level, ended up moving to the San Siro in a €28.5m (£24m / $29.7m) deal plus add-ons. Indeed, the bonuses in the deal are tied to three team targets.

A big slice of add-ons depends on Milan’s Champions League qualification this season, while the other two are tied to Coppa Italia and Champions League victory.

Feyenoord will also get extra money if Gimenez reaches double figures for goals across all competitions, with the Mexican already netting twice for the Rossoneri.

Indeed, his transfer fee could actually rise to €35m (£29m / $36.7m), while Feyenoord also have a 10% sell-on clause.

Those sorts of figures make it even more galling that Tottenham missed out on a deal to sign Gimenez, who has been wanted in north London for the last couple of seasons.

READ MORE ➡️ Ranking all Premier League clubs by transfer net spend in 2025: Man Utd flying high, Liverpool near the bottom

Still work to do for Tottenham attack – Postecoglou

Meanwhile, Postecoglou felt his attack was not quite in sync during Sunday’s 1-0 over Manchester United that gave Tottenham their first home win in the league since November.

Spurs had 22 shots but only seven on target in what was a solid display against a struggling United side and speaking after the game, Postecoglou felt his side could have done better in the final third.

The Australian told reporters: “I did think our press was better. We made it hard for United to get out and that certainly helped to get a grounding in the game. We looked sharp. Front third movements were missing a bit.

“We lacked a bit of fluency in the front third. We will improve and we need to, but it was a decent effort. They’re all keen to get out there but game rhythm comes with playing games.

“As much as you train, playing a game of football is different. Vicario and Mads handled it well. Was great to get some time into Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert. We are going to need them. We still feel we have a big back half of the year.”

On facing continued criticism over the club’s poor run, he added: “Everyone likes an impeding car crash. I am sure we had a lot of people willing that scenario on. I know how hard these players have worked.

“Our training was better and I was confident that we would put in a good shift. The focus is still on trying to win games. In the background we are doing it our own way. We are looking into ways we can do things better, but were not going to be the only ones.

“There will be a few that come to my world in the next period and people will see it’s not just a reflection of people involved, but the circumstances you have been dealt with.

“We have had a few players who have not got injured at all.”

Latest Tottenham news: Record-breaking striker raid eyed / Leeds wants Spurs stalwart

➡️ Tottenham plotting club-record swoop for 97-goal striker in incredible double Inter raid

➡️ Everton eyeing move for record-breaking Championship star Tottenham missed out on

➡️ Sources: Leeds United plotting summer move for Tottenham star to cover two key positions

IN FOCUS – How many goals will Mathys Tel score during his loan spell at Tottenham?